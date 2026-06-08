Your Horoscope For The Week Of June 8 – 14

Monday’s vibes are nothing short of gorgeous, as the moon in dreamy Pisces harmonizes with cosmic good-doers Jupiter and Venus, casting a rosy glow of romance, creativity, and understanding over the whole day. Speaking of Jupiter and Venus, the week’s most exciting planetary connection comes the following day, when these two celestial bodies connect for an annual conjunction. This is one of the luckiest days of the year to manifest love, money, or deeper emotional connections, so do something to soak up the good vibes.

Feelings get a little more sensitive midweek. You may run into some communication difficulties, or some unexpected changes of heart could make you question whether you’re on the right path. Don’t spiral too hard though — with the moon in headstrong Aries, you can probably let go of a weird mood just as quickly as it came over you. Go with the flow and don’t get too hung up on any single thought or emotion.

Everyone’s in for an exciting weekend though, as glamorous Venus enters glitzy Leo on Saturday, giving matters of beauty and relationships a whole lot more star power. Post a thirst trap, wear a glittery outfit, or give into a little PDA with your lover. Finally, the week culminates in a mind-opening new moon in Gemini on Sunday, inspiring all sorts of new ideas and connections. Tap into your intuition and absorb information by observing both facts and energy.

Check out your weekly horoscope to see how this cosmic vibe will impact your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Open your heart this week. If you unlock the tight grip you have on your feelings, you’ll find that you have more space than you ever imagined to love and be loved. Being vulnerable is intimidating, but it’ll feel like you can breathe again. Once you tap into that softer side, you can use the new moon as a chance to start expressing your true emotions. Let yourself care, then let yourself share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Almost any interaction can be meaningful if you show up with an open heart. This week brings all sorts of destiny-tinged moments of connection into your world, so keep your ears and eyes open to fateful coincidences and synchronicities. You may not be able to make sense of exactly what the universe is communicating, but that’s OK. Ground yourself in the knowledge that you’re exactly where you need to be.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Start inviting more luxury and abundance into your life — not just in vibes, but in the tangible and material sense, too. You can turn yourself into a money magnet if you put your natural gifts and talents to proper use. And with the new moon in your sign this weekend, now is the perfect time to do so. Move with confidence and keep your eyes fixed on success.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re growing in every way right now, so keep an open mind and an open heart. Whether you’re playing with new ideas, exploring new relationships, or seeking new sights, juice every experience for all its worth. Of course, growth spurts can be exhausting, so carve out some time under the new moon to recharge your batteries and let these magical life lessons begin integrating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your intuition is your greatest asset this week, whether you’re connecting with people socially or grinding at work. But don’t just listen when a gut feeling comes to you — actively quiet the other parts of your mind to listen for your higher self. The more you trust the energetic signals you pick up on, the more connected you’ll feel with the world around you. Pull up your antennae and tune in.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This week brings a newfound depth to your relationships — romantic, platonic, and professional alike — so approach each and every one of your connections with care. Compassion is the secret ingredient that’ll make your sauce irresistible. Whether you’re at work, hanging with friends, or on an intimate date, you can’t go wrong with an open heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Professional opportunities and partnerships could light up this week, especially if you lean into your emotional intelligence. Productivity and ambition are great, but your greatest gift is your diplomacy and ability to connect with people. Use it! Being able to see things from varying perspectives makes you an asset as both a leader and a colleague, so don’t let yourself get stuck in one point of view.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s OK to believe in something before you’ve planned it or proven it. Hard facts and thorough itineraries are great, but sometimes operating on faith is the only path toward something you really want. Don’t let fear or self-consciousness get in the way of your dreams. You have every reason to be hopeful and optimistic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This week will have you craving something deeper than surface-level connections with others, so you’ll probably want to share more than just memes and gossip with those close to you. Even if a relationship is casual, approaching it with a tender heart and authenticity can make it feel intimate and connected in a way that’s genuinely fulfilling.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Romance is blossoming in a big way this week, so take a chance on someone. If you’re already in a relationship, your level of commitment could expand to accommodate so much more love, generosity, and compassion. Allow your companions to be a mirror to your inner self. Through connection and cooperation, you can turn over a new leaf — in love and beyond.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your days can look a lot different than they do now if you put a little intention into it. Little habits end up building the backdrop for your entire vibe, so make sure yours are coloring your life as vibrantly as you deserve. You’ll be surprised at how much small changes to your schedule can make space for a wave of inspiration and creativity.