Your Horoscope For The Week Of May 18 – 24

The week begins on the heels of chatty Mercury entering its home sign of Gemini. Cosmic lovers Venus and Mars make moves on Monday, too. Amorous Venus enters caring and compassionate Cancer, making everyone more sentimental. Meanwhile, go-getter Mars hits steadfast Taurus, bringing stability and sustained energy to channel toward your goals. Whatever you’re passionate about, now’s the time to dedicate yourself to it more wholeheartedly.

Deep thoughts and spiritual meanderings carry everyone into Gemini season, which begins on Wednesday. For the next few weeks, mental energies and connections reign. Collect information, listen to your intellect, and use your best judgment. The sign of the twins will bring out your inner social butterfly.

A Uranus cazimi on Friday brings shake-ups and surprises as you wrap up the work week. Expect the unexpected and be willing to think outside the box. This innovative vibe can lead to creative breakthroughs throughout the weekend, so stay open to lightning bolts of inspiration and unorthodox ideas.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week of May 18 - 24.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You may start off the week feeling like a homebody, so retreat to your space for comfort. Your inner social butterfly has been spending some time in its cocoon recently, but toward the end of the week, it’ll flutter out again. There’s lots of potential for unexpected, exciting connections if you put yourself out there.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re feeling spendy. Unforeseen expenses could shake up your weekly budget, or unexpected desires could tempt you into a splurge. The weekend could be an especially alluring time to drop some cash on something fun. Just remember, cheap thrills can deliver a good time, too.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your birthday season starts on Wednesday, and you’re feeling the winds of change in a big way this week. New versions of yourself are emerging before your eyes, allowing you to access deeper parts of your psyche and further reaches of your spirit. Gaze at your own reflection and take in whatever’s looking back at you.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Glamorous Venus enters your sign as the week begins, getting things off to a glitzy and sociable start. Your aura points are high, so reach out to your friend group or hit a fun event in town. Your sparkle deserves to be seen. Of course, a cosmic crab like you needs time inside of its shell, too. Leave time to connect with yourself in solitude and ensure your self care needs are met.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The week gets off to a quiet start, making it the perfect time to recharge your batteries and catch up on rest. You’ll need it, because once Gemini season starts on Wednesday, it’s time to have some fun. You may find yourself connecting with people over unconventional ideas this weekend. Let your freak flag fly and you’ll make the right connections.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you focus on networking early this week, exciting opportunities to pursue new paths or boost you career could appear in your orbit. Say yes even if you’re initially daunted. Confidence will follow.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your professional and social life will keep you busy this week, but you’ll still have time to ponder and prod at life’s big questions. Gemini season has your mind buzzing over the big picture, allowing you to explore different perspectives and belief systems. Your experience is ever-changing, so your philosophies should continue to evolve, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Success is well within reach for you this week, as you’re feeling confident, clear in your objectives, and well-connected to the people who matter. Of course, there’s always more to a situation than meets the eye, so look out for underlying feelings, issues, or unspoken circumstances. Looking past the surface will help you get ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A strong desire for intimacy could make you rethink your priorities. You can be committed and vulnerable without giving up your freedom. Your homework assignment this week? Practice balancing your wild side with your craving for closeness. Get curious about how you can fulfill both needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The week kicks off on an especially romantic note. While it’s easy to get carried away by fantasies, Gemini season’s busy energy will kick you into gear. You’ll feel more focused on maintaining your schedule and getting in a solid groove by mid-week. Tackle your to-do list now so you have time to deal with life’s inevitable surprises.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Inspiration is flowing, but if your schedule is a mess, then it'll be hard to find time to channel it into anything satisfying. How can you make more space in your daily life for creative pursuits? Keep a journal handy as the weekend approaches, as all sorts of visionary ideas could strike. Write them down, then work on building a plan.