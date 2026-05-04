Be gentle with yourself as you ease into the week, as the planets get us off to a slightly rocky start. Monday’s square-off between testy Mars and over-the-top Jupiter could exaggerate fleeting feelings of frustration or anger, so beware of reactions that are bigger than they need to be. The following day, mental Mercury squabbles with extremist Pluto, causing some paranoia or putting you an uncomfortably competitive mindset. Remember, not everything has a secret meaning.

Speaking of Pluto, this transformative planet’s annual retrograde begins on Wednesday, kicking off a subtle but meaningful period of integration. You’ll start seeing the shape of some of the large-scale changes that have begun to take form over the past months. With the moon in no-nonsense Capricorn midweek too, this is a good time to get yourself grounded and check in with reality, especially if the beginning of the week felt off.

The moon re-activates the Mars-Jupiter square on Thursday, so try not to let emotions get the best of you. While feelings are likely to come on strong now, they’ll probably fade away just as quickly. However, once the moon hits community-minded Aquarius on Friday, everyone will shift into a more social and airy mood — just in time for the weekend. This cosmic weather favors spontaneity, creativity, and staying true to you. Enjoy a boost of confidence and feeling of connection after a wobbly week.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s no use crying over spilled milk, Aries. Rehashing memories of things that happened in the past could make you feel like you need to defend your honor or reputation. But in reality, you don’t. Let the way you’ve moved and grown since then speak for itself. You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Adventures inevitably lead to inner transformation, but syncing these experiences isn’t always easy. You may question your stance on certain things this week, but consider this intellectual re-evaluation a good thing. Try some concepts on for size and see how it feels to say new things out loud.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your money isn’t anyone’s business but your own. Of course, that doesn’t mean other people’s opinions don’t impact you. Outside pressures and opinions could put a little stress on your financial life this week, so it’ll be up to you to find your center of gravity. Make sure you’re moving in line with your own values.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Awkward professional dynamics, project snags, or other work-related issues could get under your skin a bit more easily than usual this week. Practice being extra patient and listening before you lecture. Being more compassionate and collaborative will likely help you smooth over any issues. That and an extra cup of coffee or two, of course.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Opinions change over time, and some of yours might be in flux right now. Don’t feel like you have to take a hard stance on everything. Instead, give yourself space to feel things out and put things into practice before you make any decision. If something fits — whether spiritually or logistically — it’ll become clear to you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re detail-oriented by nature, Virgo, so it’s easy to read into the subtext of the things others say and do and assume you’re right. But what if your point of view is coloring things inaccurately? Practice taking social situations at face value this week. It’s not your job to constantly scan the room for passive nuances and subtleties.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re a true diplomat, but you might find it difficult to see eye to eye with others at work this week. Conflict may be challenging to avoid. However, a little disagreement isn’t anything to be afraid of. So long as you stay centered in your truth, you’ll eventually find connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for the week of May 4 – 10, 2026. It’s hard to stay on top of your earthly to-do list when you’ve got your head in the clouds. But this week, you’ll need to balance your big-picture fantasies with your real-world responsibilities. Bridge the gap between the micro and the macro of your plans by taking one small step after another. A little effort over time goes a long way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Emotions are one of the greatest sources of inspiration, but being weighed down by energetic baggage isn’t exactly a recipe for creativity. Don’t let yourself drown in your feelings if you can swim instead. If you feel yourself getting caught in a whirlpool of entanglements, try tapping into the physicality of the present moment. Deep breaths.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Relationships could trigger some highly-charged memories for you this week. But instead of popping off, use your reactivity as a catalyst for self-reflection. What about this past situation is still so hot to the touch? Getting to the root of your feelings is the best route to freeing yourself from their weight and intensity.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s important to walk the walk if you’re going to talk the talk, so don’t make promises that you might not have the capacity to keep. It may feel like you have more hours in the day than you actually do. And while you are capable of superhuman feats, your energy levels may not agree with your ambitions this week. Charge up, then charge ahead.