Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 19 - 25

There are big changes brewing in the sky — including a Mercury retrograde, a powerful cazimi, and a new zodiac season — so buckle up and get ready for this cosmic rollercoaster. The week begins with a clash between Venus retrograde and power-hungry Pluto, asking everyone to face their innermost feelings involving jealousy, control, or possessiveness in relationships. This is a time of heightened sensitivity, but being raw and honest with yourself can help you heal some of the baggage that’s been impacting your self-esteem.

Be ready to kiss Libra season goodbye by Wednesday morning, as that’s when the sun dives into deep and moody Scorpio, kicking off Scorpio season 2026. It’s time to dive into all the minefields, mysteries, and magic hidden within your heart. Just as the sun enters Scorpio, it’ll cross paths with retrograding Venus, forming a Venus cazimi that reactivates the hidden emotions and entanglements you’ve been sorting through all week. Shine a light on your shadows.

On Thursday morning, Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio, so start reexamining the way you’ve been thinking, communicating, and processing information. New projects and connections may be slow to start now, but it’s a good time to circle back to conversations or ideas that got left somewhere in the past. Speaking of retrogrades, Venus retrograde moonwalks back into Libra the following day, prompting you to consider your commitments from new angles and balance the scales in your love life.

If you’re feeling a build-up of energy throughout the weekend, it’s because October’s full moon is fast approaching. It peaks late-night on Sunday evening (or during the wee hours of Monday morning, for everyone on eastern time). Focus on grounding yourself as situations and feelings naturally approach a climax or conclusion point.

Here’s each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) How much have you been compromising to make things work with others? Do you feel you’ve been given the same consideration in return? Make sure the expectations you’re adhering to in relationships are feeling fair for everyone involved. Giving too much or too little will only lead to resentment.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Everyone has their roles in relationships, but getting typecast as the same character over and over isn’t exactly good for your growth. Consider the flow of responsibilities in your closest partnerships and face how the dynamics at play make you feel. Is it time to break free of your usual?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Why do you do the things you do? You might find yourself getting into a groove with your routine, but if you’re not examining the motives behind your repetitive actions, you might find yourself moving in a direction you didn’t consciously choose. Make sure you’re spending your energy in a way that feels aligned.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Following your passions can be a serious game. The more you pursue the things that matter most to you, the more vulnerable you’re likely to feel — but that’s not something to be ashamed of. Your authenticity is what’ll inspire others to help you along the way. This week, do what you love unabashedly.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Burying heavier feelings or experiences might temporarily get them out of your way, but ghosts of the past have a way of coming back to haunt you. Make time for your memories this week. Create a safe space where you can process, share, and work through what’s going on inside your head and heart.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your mindset can change everything, so consider the lens you’ve been looking through lately. Are you interacting with the world from a place of abundance and trust, or getting so caught up in your own responsibilities that you can’t quite connect? An important conversation has been waiting for you to find it.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Are you investing in the things that are truly important to you? This week brings some heavy-hitting self evaluations — as well as an awareness of the finite nature of your time and energy. Instead of letting these thoughts trigger scarcity, let them inspire you to follow your heart and do what really matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for the week of Oct. 19 – 25, 2026. You might feel like you’ve been staring into a mirror for weeks now, trying to figure out exactly who’s looking back at you from the reflection. This week, emotional breakthroughs could help you gain a better understanding of whatever’s felt like a mystery inside of you. Don’t run from the revelations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Everyone’s got subconscious fears, feelings, and desires that shape who they are, even if they’re totally unaware of it. This week, you may come to see some of these hidden motives more clearly — allowing you to break out of old thought patterns and narratives that may have been keeping you from feeling free.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Showing up as a good friend doesn’t necessarily mean following a one-size-fits-all formula. Cut yourself some slack if you haven’t been able to keep up with certain groups or social circles the way you’ve wanted to. People are often more flexible and forgiving than you give them credit for.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Is your talent and creativity being put to use in your career right now? If not, you may find that this week brings you to a turning point — one that helps you define what you will and won’t tolerate as you build a path for yourself in this world. You have the power to make an impact if you’re willing to up your standards.