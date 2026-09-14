Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 14 - 20

It’s the last full week of Virgo season. Have you gotten your act together yet? Last week’s refreshing new moon was equal parts cleansing and motivating — but if you’re still trying to find your groove and solidify that new routine, don’t give up. A positive connection between the sun and go-getter Mars on Monday keeps your momentum high throughout the first couple days of the week and helps you push forward on any intentions you set under the new moon a few days prior.

The next day, control-freak Pluto clashes with romantic Venus, but catches a sweet vibe with dreamy Neptune. Relationships may feel a little competitive or obsessive right now, but spiritual endeavors can take you deep quickly. If you feel yourself falling into a power struggle mid-week, use the tension as a point of reflection and try to unpack whatever’s happening beneath the surface.

Everyone’s emotional landscape should lighten up during the second half of the work week, as the moon enters happy-go-lucky Sagittarius on Wednesday. A change of heart could come on suddenly and some other unexpected feelings could flare, but otherwise these few days bring harmonious connections, focus, and stability.

On Friday morning, mental Mercury will face off with stern Saturn, bringing potential disagreements or delays in receiving information. You may face some tough conversations where everything gets put on the table. Thankfully, the moon hits down-to-business Capricorn as the weekend rolls in, too, so it’ll be easier to communicate in a pragmatic fashion. If you focus on emotional maturity rather than taking things personally, you may find that this weekend can get you into a more solid headspace.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re settling into some new routines at home, whether that’s related to housekeeping, self-care, or work-life balance. Allow your desire for peace to be your motivation. You deserve to feel functional and chill. Tough conversations with a partner could arise as you head into the weekend, and it might require you to set some boundaries. However, do your best to hear what the other person has to say before you shut anything out. Boundaries don’t have to be brick walls in order to be effective.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relationships will take up a lot of your heart, time, and brainspace this week. However, it may also be difficult to balance your own ambitions with what other people want from you. Stay grounded in your truth and honor your passions, even if it means not quite meeting someone’s expectations. Speaking of ambitions, your responsibilities may feel like they’re piling up as the week ends, but so might your exhaustion levels. Make sure you don’t prioritize productivity over rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Put some time or money into deepening your connection to home and comfort — whether that’s by splurging on something cozy for your living space or pouring more into your familial relationships. Stressors in your daily life could easily avalanche into larger anxieties about the future, but investing in your sense of security will help ground you through it. Future-tripping is a lot less useful than prioritizing feeling good right now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Passion is on your mind, and finding ways to express your truth more openly is a must. Whether that means chasing a romance or channeling your creativity into a project, the start of this week is perfect for getting inspired by your own feelings. All of these desires will have you getting more serious about what you’d like to commit to in your career, and what boundaries need to be set to ensure you leave enough space for exploration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re floating through lots of feelings and memories as you enter the week, and relationships will be the most important catalyst for exploring what comes to the surface. If something does arise, perhaps that’s a sign that it’s time to face whatever it is head on. The weekend brings more lighthearted connections, but also a growing sense of responsibility toward your own future. Get serious about the direction you’d like to steer yourself in, one decision and conversation at a time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Connections with friends are your greatest source of support this week. If there’s an awkward run-in or conversation that’s been cramping your style this week, reach out to your network for advice and commiseration. You can untangle things more easily than you think. The more vulnerable you can get with your little community, the more a social crew could evolve into a genuine support system. It’s possible to be soft and strong at the same time — and this week is a wonderful time to practice just that.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Sometimes your intuition is the clearest direction you’re given. While it’s hard to stray from what’s practical when dealing with matters of career, this week asks you to quiet your logical mind and take a few cues from your subconscious. What feels right? What are you being pulled toward or away from? The more you listen to your inner self, the better you’ll be able to understand your external needs. Set boundaries as needed and don’t be afraid to define the terms of what you expect from others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When you follow your excitement, you’ll naturally find yourself attracting the right communities into your corner. Listen to your heart this week and take action toward the long-term visions you have in mind for yourself. People gravitate toward someone with a strong inner compass. Of course, the more visible you feel, the more you’ll be called to do some inner work and healing. Make time to sort through your emotions and work through any baggage that you’ve been holding onto from the past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Most secrets lose a lot of their power once they’re no longer secrets. This week, you may find yourself craving a little more visibility when it comes to some things you’ve kept out of the light. Finding the sweet spot between privacy and openness can be tough, but small acts of vulnerability and self-honesty will help you pave the way. The more you can share your truth and passion with others, the stronger those connections will grow to be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You know what you stand for, but are those values being reflected in your relationships — whether personal or platonic? Allow your beliefs to guide your behaviors with partners right now. You may ultimately find that you’re feeling out of sync with your friend group or community this week, but know that pretending to be someone isn’t the answer. However, staying overly rigid in your dogmas won’t help much, either. Respect your own emotional boundaries while staying flexible and open.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Feelings run deep this week, but it’s not stopping you from being productive. In fact, you may find that being radically honest with yourself is part of what’s helping you prioritize things more efficiently. Professional connections could bring out your competitive side later in the way, making you question how much power you want at work and what you’re willing to put into getting ahead. A good leader accepts authority for the right reasons, so make sure you know your ultimate motivations before making consequential moves.