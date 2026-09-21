Happy Libra season and autumn equinox! The sun enters Libra on Tuesday, wrapping up Virgo season and ringing in fall. Pumpkin spice everything, here we come. The equinox — especially alongside the start of Libra season — is a time to embrace balance and find a steady middle ground in all areas of your life. The sun will be forming a beautiful Grand Air Trine with transformational Pluto as well as innovative Uranus, allowing you to dive deep into your core and connect with your authenticity. You’re an ever-changing being, so don’t be afraid to surprise people, including yourself!

This week also brings a positive connection between intellectual Mercury and lucky Jupiter, promising some bright ideas and mental expansion. Open your mind to compromise, new perspectives, and breakthroughs. A balanced approach will unlock all sorts of new doors.

The weekend is a spicy one, as it delivers this year’s Harvest Moon, which peaks on Saturday in the lively and leadership-oriented sign of Aries. This full moon lights up a whole bunch of powerful planetary magic, and it will be tightly bound up with spiritual Neptune, making it a time to tap into your own intuitive direction. Find ways to connect with your higher self and draw up confidence from within.

The weekend wraps up with Mars entering Leo, which lights up a more energized, focused period of creative expression. This placement is all about boldly putting yourself out there, so expect to feel more motivated when it comes to going after the things you feel most passionate about and making your mark on the world.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This is a huge week for spiritual growth and expansion, especially with the full moon rising in your sign. You’ll find that the world around you has a lot to teach you about yourself if you’re willing to listen to what everything is trying to say. Try to observe what’s being reflected back to you by those you hold near without taking these projections on as your own truth. You can watch and learn without losing yourself in someone else’s perspective. Sovereignty can be found through meaningful connections.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s something deep within that’s trying to break through the surface of your subconscious this week, but sometimes the best way to let something grow is to leave it alone. Focus on the tangible ways you can take care of yourself instead of obsessing over subtle feelings. Tackling your to-do lists, practicing some self-care, or catching up on house chores will reduce your stress and make you a clearer channel for whatever spiritual messages are trying to come through your frequency.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) What’s your spiritual purpose? It’s a big question, but it’s one that’s worth pondering this week. Everyone has their own unique vision and contribution toward the future, and yours might be coming into focus now. However, know that the path toward feeling like a meaningful piece of the collective puzzle is going to come through honoring your weird and one-of-a-kind passions — not by trying to fit in with everyone else. Ditching the status quo and doing your own thing is the greatest gift you can give the world.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s amazing how much clearer your ambitions will be if you feel like you’ve tied up loose ends in your personal life. A messy house, family drama, or pent-up resentment might be the energetic damper that’s keeping you from pushing forward right now. This week, focus on mending whatever’s going on in your heart and home so that you can start directing your light outward, too. The world needs your magic, and you deserve to shine.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Everyday conversations and interactions aren’t meaningless — they’re all the little moments that build up whatever your big picture happens to be. And right now, you’ll find that connections with others bring you all sorts of opportunities for growth. Stay open to new information and input, even if it doesn’t exactly jive with what your outlook was before. You’re changing your paradigm, so there’s no reason to stick to your old ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Lately it’s hard to see what’s yours and what’s for other people, but this week could bring some clarity around the things you’re claiming as your own. What resources or parts of your life do you want to share? Which do you want to keep to yourself? What you give and accept from others is in your hands, so stop letting everyone else make those decisions for you. Even loose and gentle boundaries can help protect your energy.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Happy Libra season to you, birthday babe! You’re making deep spiritual connections lately, and some of the most meaningful of all might reach a turning point this week. Staying true to yourself is the most important facet of your psychological growth, and that’s a difficult thing to do without support. Watch how the people in your orbit move when you follow your passion and act without inhibition. It’s not a test — it’s simply an experiment.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your horoscope for the week of September 21 – 27, 2026. Energy loves reciprocity, so when you give yourself an opportunity to recharge your batteries, you’ll almost always be rewarded with more productivity in the long run. This week calls for some rest and rejuvenation time, so take it slow and be gentle with yourself where you can. By stepping back and relieving yourself of a little pressure, you’ll find that your priorities naturally shift, allowing you to see more clearly how you can manage your time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Feeling like you have a meaningful place in your community can be deeply fulfilling, and you're entering a very social season that can revitalize your friendships. Just make sure you’re not immersing yourself in a busy scene as a distraction. Love, romance, fun, and creativity can come into your life in many ways, and a bustling social calendar is only one part of that equation. This week is a good time to prioritize the things you’re passionate about — whether that’s with a crew or solo.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You know that whatever’s going on inside has the power to shape the outside. So as your ambitions are becoming brighter, so is your need to address whatever’s happening in your heart. This week, find ways to give your feelings some structure. Booking a therapy session, sitting down to write in your journal for a few minutes each day, or setting aside time to meditate before bed can help you clear your mind. From there, your goals will become clearer, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Revelations don’t have to be earth-shattering in scope in order to have an impact on your long-term trajectory. Something small but meaningful may click into place this week, so leave your mind open to possibility. You’re so close to a breakthrough, and you never know what missing piece of information could serve as the key to unlock that new era. Follow whatever sparks your curiosity right now and allow your perspective to shift and expand as needed.