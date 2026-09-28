Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 28 - October 4

This week is a mixed bag, and the best way to navigate it is knowing you don’t have to follow anyone’s rules but your own. Do you! A positive connection between the sun and eccentric Uranus makes the beginning of the week a great time to embrace your quirks and think outside the box. Why keep doing the same ol’ thing when you can surprise people with your range? Express yourself with as much authenticity as you can, even if it makes you look a little off-beat. Weird is good.

Communicative Mercury enters secretive Scorpio on Wednesday, plunging everyone into the deepest and darkest corners of their minds. Investigate beneath the surface and get out your X-ray goggles. This sign shift locks in an uncomfortable T-square between Mercury, warrior Mars, and intense Pluto that’ll stir up tensions through the whole week, resulting in competitive power struggles and potential paranoia. If you catch yourself playing the comparison game with others, stop while you’re ahead — as that isn’t a very productive way to use your thoughts right now. Instead, connect with your intuitive side and lean into mysticism or spirituality. You have the power to transcend beyond the petty stuff.

Venus retrograde starts on Saturday, and this backspin will have everyone turning their love lives inside out over the next six weeks to deal with whatever’s hiding in the underbelly of relationships and desires. The sun also finds itself facing off with hardworking Saturn this weekend, challenging you to own your responsibilities and step up your maturity levels. It’s time to get real, in your love life and beyond.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This week brings lots of opportunities to be more vulnerable — creatively, socially, romantically, and even professionally. Your main task is to figure out how to do so without leaving yourself behind. Work on maintaining a clear sense of identity, even when you’re softening up and letting your guard down with others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Stability is something almost all Tauruses value greatly, and this week, you can take some meaningful and tangible steps toward creating more of it in your life. Things can get chaotic, but if you have solid systems set up in your daily routine, then there’s not much that can throw you off-course. Stay grounded in your groove.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may not feel totally understood by everyone this week, and it could highlight the ways in which you don’t fit in. However, those quirks are exactly the things that’ll make you stand out in the best way. Own your uniqueness and make it a priority to express your thoughts and creativity openly. Your voice needs to be heard.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s time to do a whole internal redesign — whether that’s literally inside your home or metaphysically within your spirit. If you need to get in touch with yourself and figure out what you need to feel secure and comfortable, try doing something on your own that you’d normally do with others. This will help you figure out what goes where and connect with your truth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) What if the future included more possibilities than you ever imagined? You may feel temporarily bogged down by tensions at home or in relationships, but this week also helps unlock new visions of what life could be. Connect with new faces, explore new places, and adopt some new philosophies. Challenge your perspective, especially when it comes to the big picture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re good at getting down to the nitty-gritty and identifying what’s practical — so if you’re emotionally charged up this week, lean into that grounding sensibility. It’ll be helpful to dig into what’s beneath your reactions before you unleash them in a way that doesn’t properly represent your feelings. Cut through any passing moods to get to the truth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a week full of introspective self-reflection and outward-focused exploration alike. While it’s important to consider other people’s feelings and show up for your relationships, you alone are ultimately the center of your solar system. Figure out what you’re craving, then go out into the world and indulge in it. No need to consult anyone else first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This week, the only person you need to compete with is yourself — even though there may be pressure to get ahead at work. It’s easy for your ego to get wrapped up in a shallow version of success, but what’s going to give you a lasting sense of confidence is defining yourself by who you are inside. Keep your eye on the prize and tune out the rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The truth is more subjective than it seems, and this week calls you to see things from multiple perspectives. A single situation can appear as a totally different shape or color once you see it from a different angle. Position yourself so that you have a better vantage point — whether that’s socially, romantically, or professionally.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There are many different routes to take to a destination. As a Capricorn, you may prefer to stick to the most tried-and-true path and method, but this week is a good time to experiment with new ways of getting work done. Think back on some of the productivity hacks that have caught your eye and give them a whirl. You might be surprised at how effective it is to change things up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Someone close to you might have a lot to say about the direction you’re currently headed in. While some of it may be sound advice, it may not align with what you want or the timeline you’d like to travel on. You need to go at your own pace and experience certain things for yourself, so don’t let anyone else dictate your next move.