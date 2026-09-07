Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 7 - 13

This week may kick off with the moon in dramatic Leo, but it’s not up to many of its attention-seeking antics. The energy over these next few days is relatively chill, giving you time to get grounded and establish some emotional clarity before a load of astrological activity that’ll explode all at once later in the week.

The moon enters pragmatic and perfection-seeking Virgo on Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s new moon, so it’s a good time to start focusing on your intentions. This lunation is ideal for getting organized, tuning into your needs, and implementing new habits and routines into your life — especially those that support your health, wellness, and day-to-day flow. Keep your plans practical and harness the motivating lunar energy to help you take the first step.

The new moon isn’t the only thing shaking up the cosmic scene on Sept. 10. Relationship planet Venus enters sultry and secretive Scorpio in the early morning, and communication-oriented Mercury zooms into bubbly and artistic Libra soon after. Subtle but changemaking Uranus retrograde also begins this afternoon — so for many different reasons, today will feel like an important new beginning.

Let yourself recover from the cosmic intensity on Friday by avoiding any overly-strenuous tasks, where possible. This is a better day for post-new-moon reflection rather than action. The moon enters Libra in the evening, so you may feel more sociable and interested in connection. The weekend calls in a Grand Air Trine between mental Mercury, eccentric Uranus, and intense Pluto, bringing about deep, innovative, and transformational ideas that are meant to be shared. Don’t keep your brilliance to yourself.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s full weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re about to get incredibly productive at home. This is the perfect week to tidy up your house or start some new routines that’ll make your daily life flow with more ease. By the weekend, social obligations light up your calendar, but it’s the connections you’ll feel with loved ones and outer-circle friends alike that’ll really shine. Every conversation is a chance to see something or someone more deeply.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s time to start putting your passions into action. The first step? A solid plan. Write down your creative dreams on paper or speak them aloud to someone who can hold you accountable. Of course, the real test comes when it’s time to do. Think about what it will take to execute your vision, then break that into smaller and more manageable goals that can be worked into your daily routine. You can lay the foundation for something lucrative this week if you try.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) The more secure you feel in your heart and home life, the more you’ll be able to interact with the outside world in a more adventurous and spontaneous way. Take care of the base level of your needs pyramid this week, then watch as inspiration starts to flow. Trying to launch yourself toward your highest aspirations from an unstable foundation won’t get you far, and that won’t do. You deserve to land amidst the stars.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Clarity will pierce your mind like an arrow this week, making it so much easier to finally express something that’s been on your heart. You’ve got a message to share with the world, and it was worth refining before you blast it from the rooftops. Being able to share a bit of your truth will make you feel more at home with yourself, and that self-acceptance will help strengthen your voice, too. Overcome the awkwardness and say your piece.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This is a fabulous week to drill into your finances and take inventory of where things stand — especially if your summer has involved a few splurges so far. Take care of any money-related responsibilities that have been looming during the week so you can take advantage of the weekend’s social butterfly energy. Even if you’re focused on being frugal, connecting with some new or familiar faces will feel good.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) It’s time to prioritize your own goals, wants, and needs. You spend a lot of time focused on helping others, but this week asks you to consider how others can (and do) help you. When you surround yourself with a supportive community, you’ll be amazed at how much you’ll thrive. So even if it’s just grabbing a coffee with a friend who’s always rooting for you, do something to remind yourself of the power of having people in your corner.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Sometimes in order to work something out or let something go, you’ve got to give yourself space and permission to do so. Step away from your outside responsibilities for a few moments this week if you can, and be honest with yourself about what you need. Allowing your higher self to do its thing will leave you feeling ready for anything. Prioritize some solitude during the week to guarantee that weekend socializing will feel extra bubbly.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your horoscope for the week of Sept. 7 - 13, 2026. Your future looks bright this week, as your hopes and aspirations for the long-term may begin to come into view. Your challenge? Don’t let your comfort zone keep you from chasing the pot of gold at the end of that rainbow. Once the weekend comes around, you may feel like retreating and recharging before picking up speed again. Let yourself take a breather so you can fuel up for your next journey.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s no shame in wanting success or recognition, nor is there any shame in receiving those things. But are you downplaying your talents as a result of your own baggage or old insecurities? This week, unpack any feelings of discomfort you have around receiving attention for your accomplishments. Once you break down that barrier, you’ll have a much easier time getting what you want out of your career and taking a risk.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) As a Capricorn, you can handle just about anything on your own, but some goals are achieved much more easily when you’re willing to seek and accept support from someone you trust. Are you apprehensive about tapping a mentor or loved one for advice or assistance? If so, take a chance this week and put yourself out there. Your confidence is exactly what’ll win people over and have them lining up to be your partner in crime.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Daily life is a super effective distraction from all those messy feelings, fears, and secrets that are clogging up brainspace and heartspace behind the scenes. But what would happen if you slowed down for a moment to face some of these things head-on? Chances are they’d lose a lot of their power over you — and you’d gain a newfound feeling of freedom that allows you to explore beyond the borders of your comfort zone. Be brave and take a chance.