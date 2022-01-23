Why Jules From Euphoria Is Definitely A Libra

In Astrologically Speaking, astrologers deduce fictional characters’ zodiac signs, based on specific scenes, quotes, or fashion choices. Here, astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat explains why Jules from Euphoria is a clear-as-day Libra.

Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) is one of Euphoria’s most complex characters (which is saying a lot for the hit HBO drama about teens navigating sex, drugs, and trauma). She moves to the fictional town of East Highland at the start of Season 1, instantly befriending Rue (Zendaya) and diving headfirst into a will-they-won’t-they arc. Jules has a complicated past, grappling with self-harm, gender dysphoria, and her mother’s substance use. In the present, she returns to Rue again and again, even when Rue (who also struggles with addiction) lies to her about her drug use, leaving viewers wondering: Why?

Alice Sparkly Kat, astrologer and author of Postcolonial Astrology, says Jules’ actions come down to her being a clear-cut Libra. Symbolized by the scales, Libras are known for being balanced: seeking peace, avoiding conflict, and trying to make their own lives easier. They’re shapeshifters, fitting in new places easily — just like Jules did when she moved to town. But being the diplomat of the zodiac isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. A Libra sun, Sparkly Kat adds, “is aware of when it does not meet an idealized self, and deals with envy, regret, and disappointment, which they have to turn into creativity.”

Here are a few more reasons Jules is definitely a Libra:

Jules’ Style Is So Libra

While Euphoria’s typical aesthetic is exemplified by over-dramatic eye looks and lashings of glitter, Jules is often more downplayed. Consider how Jules often favors gloss and simple, graphic lines, while Maddy (Alexa Demie), for example, is more of a bright-colors-and-diamantes kind of gal. “She looks like a Libra because her makeup is always tastefully done. It’s always just the right amount of glitter. Her clothes are always matching, color-wise,” says Sparkly Kat, adding that Jules’ signature A-line skirts are “really Libra.” Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and aesthetics, so they often have a keen eye for style, but as they’re attracted to balance, their looks are more toned-down — just like Jules’ are. (Well, in contrast to some of her peers at “Euphoria High.”)

Libra Zodiac Signs Are Mirrors

Jules often reflects the people she surrounds herself with, a classic Libra trait. “Libra is all about seeing the self like a mirror and being aware of how you change based on the social context that you're in or who you're around,” says Sparkly Kat. Case in point: In Season 1, Episode 7, “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” Jules visits a friend, TC, from her old town. There, she goes clubbing with TC’s roommate Anna, and the two have a deep chat while high. She tells Anna that she hooks up with men in part to “level up” in her femininity: “If I can conquer men, I can conquer femininity,” says Jules.

Sparkly Kat calls that ethos “so Venusian ... so Libra.” Jules’ Venusian appetite for femininity and aesthetics combines with the Libra’s urge to find a mirror, a balance. Jules reflects the people around her, seeking out contrast to bring out the elements of herself she wants to highlight. In her special episode, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” when Jules is speaking with her therapist, Sparkly Kat says there are more clear signs of that Libra tendency to mirror: “She's talking about how she feels as though the self that she presents to the world is an accumulation of all the people she knows, and wonders if she has a true self. Later on, she talks about how girls assess each other to see if they're living close to an ideal of girlhood.”

Another hyper-Libra moment is when Jules flirts with the catfish “Tyler” online, early in Season 1. “She’s like, ‘He's conservative, he's a jock,’” says Sparkly Kat, adding that the contrast between Tyler and Jules makes her feel like her own person. Libras are all about balance, and a Libra like Jules will seek out relationships with people who act as both a mirror and a contrast.

Jules Has A Libra Temper

When Jules gets upset, her Libra side often expresses itself in a delayed reaction. When she goes to meet “Tyler” in real life in Season 1, Episode 4, she is instead met by Nate, a cruel jock from her school. Nate (Jacob Elordi) is angry at Jules because he discovered, via footage in his dad’s desk, that she and his dad had had sex. He blackmails Jules with nude photos she had sent “Tyler,” threatening to go to the police and report her for child pornography if she doesn’t do everything he says. Jules is hurt, as we later learn she had fallen hard for Tyler, but she stands up for herself against Nate; it’s only clear when he’s gone that she’s upset.

Later in the episode, after Nate is arrested and suspended for assaulting his girlfriend, Maddy, he coerces Jules into lying to the police about his assault, again with the threat of her nudes. Sparkly Kat references this as an example of Jules’ airy Libran composure: “She listens to what he's saying, and then stands on her bike. If she were a fire sign, she would flip out. It would be more immediate. But no, she doesn't flip out at him. What happens with [air-sign] Libras is that they don't react in the moment and they react a little bit later when they feel like they can.” While Jules does freak out, her panic comes out later, when she gets drunk in Episode 6: scared, she starts reciting lines from Romeo and Juliet in the pool. “It looks really romantic,” says Sparkly Kat, again referencing Venus’ obsession with beauty and aesthetics.

TL;DR

Libras are all about balance, beauty, and keeping a cool head — even when living in the Euphoria universe makes that very, very difficult. From her pristine outfits and her cool head to her seeking contrast in partners, Jules is a classic Libra.