Here's Your July Horoscope

Welcome to your July horoscope. Summer has arrived, and ambition is in the air as the month opens with a diligent full moon in Capricorn on July 3. You may not have reached the top of the mountain yet, but your hard work and commitment to your dreams deserve to be celebrated. Action-oriented Mars in Virgo on July 10 is arming you with slow and careful strategies to move toward your goals. Remember, attention to detail is more important than speed. You’ll attract recognition and respect when you harness the playful power of Mercury in Leo to speak from your heart on July 11.

Get used to your increasing sensitivity as July 17th’s new moon in Cancer puts your deepest feelings on blast. This is your chance to prioritize your emotional well-being. Come July 22, the Sun darts into creative and dramatic Leo, unleashing your passionate and courageous instincts. However, expect to reconsider your values and impulsive summer purchases as Venus retrograde in Leo begins on the same day.

Give more attention to developing a sense of fearlessness as Asteroid Chiron — which rules your inner wounds — retreats through Aries on July 23. A heightened awareness of your fears and insecurities will make them easier to overcome. The month ends with Mercury’s move into logical Virgo — a comfortable position for the planet ruling your mindset. This practical and realistic energy encourages you to stick to the facts, release your desire to be right all the time.

Happy birthday, Leo!

Giving yourself a well-earned pat on the back will help you to stay motivated in your career goals. Slow down and be careful with your work, Aries. You’ve already wowed people with your speed and delivery; now it’s time to perfect your skills and precision. When you’re ready to take the focus away from work, your dating life will light up with activity. Share your feelings with an open heart, and watch out for unexpected texts or appearances from an ex-lover.

Approach dating with caution this July, and make sure your boundaries and expectations are clear from the beginning. You’ll avoid making the wrong decisions in love and life when you speak from the heart. However, you must resist your stubborn and critical instincts and remember that you and your partner are on the same team. Expect to feel more self-focused when the Sun enters regal Leo on July 22. There’s no better time to reconsider whether you’re being true to your core values.

Your hard work is paying off, leading to fruitful financial rewards. Let this be a sign that the investments you previously made in your future were worth it all along. Continue playing the long game, Gemini, and you’ll feel optimistic and uplifted by the glimmers of your success. The second half of July invites you to rebuild your self-worth and be kind to yourself and others. Avoid fixating on faults and flaws, and notice when you become critical instead of helpful.

Deepening your commitment to your significant other will leave you feeling accomplished and confident. Embrace your milestone moment and dote on your loved one with affection. Pour energy into sustaining your flourishing relationship and friendships without losing your sense of independence. As your unions grow in strength, so will your individuality, allowing you to rise to the challenge of overcoming your fears and insecurities. Get real about the feelings you’ve ignored, but don’t beat yourself up over regret.

Be methodical about the way you handle your finances. Upon closer inspection of your spending and saving habits, you’ll find ways to improve your budgeting skills and ease the regret of treating yourself too much. As Mercury moves into your zodiac sign on July 11, expressing yourself will become easier; you’ll begin to feel like a better version of yourself ahead of your season, which begins with the Sun’s entrance into Leo on July 22. Put yourself first to cultivate more self-love and acceptance.

Someone you’ve been casually dating is about to either part ways with you or level up to committed partner status. You may also complete a project that you’ve worked hard to get off the ground, bringing a satisfying moment of achievement. Your hard work is commendable, but you must not overlook the importance of tending to your mental and emotional well-being. Open up about your deeper insecurities as they peek through the cracks of your subconscious, but only to people you can trust.

As your social life booms with activity, you’ll attract more friends and networks who share your passions and interests. Be authentic and use your creative hobbies and interests as a conversation starter. You’ll soon realize there are more people in your corner championing your success than you once thought. Career advancements are within reach, but you must develop your mental resilience so you can take constructive feedback without becoming too sensitive.

Don’t overlook the importance of collaboration as you strive to make your dreams a reality. There’s value in helping people to rise to the top instead of seeing everyone as your competition. Word will spread about your willingness to motivate and inspire others, leading to a sparkling new reputation and even opportunities to speak publicly about your journey. Let these offers drift to you naturally — avoid chasing recognition. Instead, realign with heart-centered goals.

An evolution of your spiritual beliefs and values will leave you hungry to explore new perspectives. You’re both a student and a teacher: you can pass on valuable knowledge without positioning yourself as someone who knows everything about a subject matter. As the month draws to a close, Chiron retrograde on July 23 heightens your awareness of the feelings clouding your self-worth. Affirm to yourself that you don’t need to earn joy; you’ve deserved it all along.

Opportunities to form new romantic connections or a significant business partnership will arise this month. However, you must be willing to ask for what you need from others. Open up and allow yourself to be vulnerable, Capricorn. You don’t have to fear the intensity of your innermost feelings — embrace them! Making confident financial decisions will encourage you to set your sights on the future and construct plans to travel, learn, and expand.

A healing start to the month encourages you to reflect on your mental health journey and progression toward self-betterment. Look at how far you’ve come and all the internal battles you've fought and won. The second half of the month brings a romantic focus and opportunities to deepen the intimate connection between you and your partner. Reassure your loved ones of how much you appreciate them, and avoid steering toward dramatic conclusions as you reconsider your needs. Don’t shy away from honest conversations or compare your current relationship to your past connections.

Your manifestations are so close to materializing. A glimmer of what’s to come will fill you with excitement and incentivize you to keep putting in the hard work. You’ll be a shining star in your workplace and the person who others look to as a source of inspiration. However, you must acknowledge deeper fears that have led you to wrongly believe you must prove yourself to others at every step. Brace yourself as combative Mars rages through your relationships. Avoid fighting with your significant other by trying to one-up them.