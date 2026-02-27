Here’s Your March Horoscope

This month will be a rollercoaster of emotion! Mars’ deep dive into Pisces on the 1st sets an intuitive start to March, encouraging you to go with the flow. But with Mercury’s dizzying retrograde still in motion, you may second-guess your creative work or notice inconsistencies between your thoughts and actions. Take your time to measure the best way forward.

Have you gotten caught up in trying to fix, perfect, and control other people or your surroundings? The main event of the month — a cleansing total lunar eclipse in Virgo — arrives on March 3, helping you release your burdens. Closing the loop on unfinished tasks and moving past rocky conversations may be stressful in the moment, but you’ll eventually be glad you put in the work.

When Venus strides into hot and heavy Aries on March 6, your love life heats up with passion and urgent intensity. Knowing what you want is attractive, but coming on too strong too soon isn’t. Tame your fiery impulses, romantic and otherwise — especially when it comes to risky purchases and style choices that might not match the dress code.

Mid-month, good energy surges. Lucky Jupiter ends its retrograde in Cancer on March 11, and is followed by the March 18 new moon in Pisces. A surge of emotional clarity will provide the answers and direction you’ve been searching for.

Your next adventure is already in motion. The sun blazes into Aries on March 20, kicking off the spring equinox and astrological new year. The air is full of possibilities, marking the ultimate time for a fresh start and renewal. On the same day, Mercury stations direct in hazy Pisces, clearing any lingering mental fog.

Venus makes one final switch into lavish Taurus on March 30, ending the month on a pleasurable note. Don’t wait for a special occasion to treat your partner, dine in your favorite restaurant, or wear your nicest clothes. Enjoy the life you’ve worked hard to cultivate.

Happy birthday, Aries!

Aries (March 20-April 18) You’re finally beginning to see the impact radical adjustments to your routine have had on your well-being. Move in silence this March, whether you’re leaving a job, changing your diet, or clearing out unhealthy patterns. Adjusting your habits and addressing health issues are a gradual process. This is an opportunity to rest well and settle into a new lifestyle privately before you announce your renewed priorities publicly. Expect your energy to make a speedy return when the sun darts into your sign on the 20th. It’s your birthday season, and your appearance could use an upgrade — think: a revamped wardrobe, a spontaneous trip to the hair salon, and more attention paid to your posture. When you step into the spotlight with confidence and assertiveness, you’ll be taken seriously.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Whether you’re rethinking your long-term goals or rehashing a dispute with a friend, avoid getting stuck on the past. Early March is best spent reflecting rather than announcing your next move. Purge what no longer satisfies you to make room for relationships and hobbies that do. Once that’s done, take no shame in entering hermit mode. Rest before you burn out; don’t wait until you run out of steam. Indulge in lighthearted creativity without the pressure to launch your passion project into a side hustle. You may find that stepping back allows issues to come to a natural resolution and clarity to emerge on its own.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You may feel scrambled at work, but sticking to your professional plans is more productive than launching new ones right now. You don’t need to reconsider your entire trajectory just because you’ve hit a snag. Get creative, and remember, there’s more space for growth when you’re following a calling rather than climbing a corporate ladder. Passionate Aries season arrives on the 20th, along with the end of Mercury retrograde. Lean into the fresh start by shifting your focus from distractions in your home life to your buzzing social circle. Show up for every occasion and create moments to celebrate. Networking in a new circle could lead to a fulfilling friendship, collaboration, or love affair.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) A new adventure or field of study is capturing your attention at the perfect time. However, just because it’s on your mind doesn’t mean this is your green light to go all in. That comes later, under the hopeful new moon on the 18th. Instead, use the early days of March to identify where following your feelings has caused you to abandon all logic. True wisdom is the ability to balance dreams with discernment, and to recognize the right and wrong times for taking risks. Lucky Jupiter switches direction in your sign on the 11th. This is a massive boost in confidence and magnetism. The fastest way to glow up is to believe in yourself and radiate optimism. Everyone’s attracted to positivity!

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Multiple paths lie ahead. Choose the one that feels right, not the one that makes the most sense. You may be intuitively picking up on issues that aren’t easy to spot on the surface. Trust your gut, even if it's difficult to explain your reasoning. A sudden shift in income or a realization around your values could strike early this March. This month is best spent decluttering your closets and reconsidering how you allocate your time and funds. Your heart may long for new opportunities when ambitious Aries season rolls around on the 20th. Say yes more than no. These may not be the perfect circumstances for an unexpected adventure, but sometimes, you need to leap before you’re ready.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Release your inner control freak. The Virgo eclipse illuminates your sign on the 3rd, ushering you through a chapter of personal transformation that will ultimately benefit your relationships. Conflict can spring up from simple misunderstandings, but learning to handle problems as a team will lead to faster repair. You don’t have to do everything on your own. Venus and the sun blaze through fearless Aries on March 6, dialing up your sexual desire and spontaneity. You may feel ready for a more intimate connection. Don’t shy away from vulnerability. It takes courage to put your emotions on display in the pursuit of connection. Even if conversations are clumsy, your effort will pay off.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Scheduling issues, miscalculations, and mix-ups at work are pointing to a harsh truth: you need a better system. Before you overhaul your routine or invest in a new monthly planner, identify the biggest stressors and problems in your life. New habits can’t take form until you’re clear on what has lured you into a state of chaos. Early March may dial up the intensity in your life, but you’ll have a cheerleader in your corner to help you make it through. Make sure you celebrate the person who keeps you on your feet. Once you exit this tough chapter on the 20th, you’ll have a whole lot more energy to direct toward spicing up your love life.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Welcome to your season of passion! Whether you’re falling in love with someone special or picking up a paintbrush, leading with your heart will remind you how rosy life can be. However, the more time you spend with people who light you up, the harder it will be to ignore the relationships or environments that drain your energy. Be prepared to quietly walk away from someone. You don’t need to make a dramatic announcement. Exploring your hobbies at the start of the month could inspire a serious commitment to growth. When you’re certain that your interests are more than just a whim, go all in.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) A major career transition could strike early under the dramatic lunar eclipse on the 3rd. This is your cue to align your new professional ambitions with a life of purpose and integrity. If you’re feeling torn between your work life and personal obligations, taking a break will help you reboot and remember where your priorities lie. You may have the drive and determination to handle renovation projects or conflicts at home, but if other people aren’t pulling their weight, there’s only so much you can handle alone. Sometimes, redirecting your focus is what gives others space to step up. Remove yourself from stressful environments and focus on what brings you joy. The more you care for yourself, the more others will take an interest in you, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) The only way to assess your ideas is to put them out into the world! Stop hiding your creativity in your Notes app or waiting until you’ve perfected your delivery. Sometimes you must risk the discomfort of constructive feedback. With Aries season arriving on the 20th, turning your focus toward home and family, you may feel drawn toward spending quality time with your inner circle. Sensual Venus enters Taurus on the 30th, dialing up the romance and your desire for something steady and real. End the month with a heart-to-heart about your readiness for commitment.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Passive optimism could inform poor financial decisions this March. Your best way around hazy Mercury retrograde is to keep your receipts and clear up your debts before you return to any big spending. Once you’ve handled your obligations, you’ll be better able to express yourself without getting defensive. Confidence and inspiration will surge around the Pisces new moon on the 18th. Jot down ideas for a new income stream. It may not be the best time to launch your next initiative, but the time is ripe for dreaming. Remember what’s possible when you dare to ask for more. The universe isn’t on a budget.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) The month begins in the heart of your season, but you may be feeling more uncertain than empowered. If you’re stuck over-thinking, have a serious discussion with a your significant other or coworker about your needs, boundaries, and expectations. An honest conversation could provide clarity on whether you’ll be moving forward solo or as a pair. The second half of the month is much more favorable as the planets shift into go-getter Aries. Release the pressure you’ve felt to envision your entire future, and focus solely on what’s possible in this moment. New inspiration will find you when you prioritize having fun, exploring your interests, and mastering your natural talents rather than taking up something new.

