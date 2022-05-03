Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 3, 2022.

The moon remains stationed in mercurial Gemini today. When the la luna is placed in this industrious sign, many of us can usually be found in multitasking mode. It’s often a time when we’re anything but bored.

However, with the moon squaring off with Mars in dreamy Pisces by the late morning, we may need to pace ourselves as this cosmic combination can make it easy for us to spread ourselves thin. It’s also the kind of planetary pairing that can trigger arguments and nervous tension. It might be best to channel our energy into a creative outlet as a form of stress relief.

One highlight of the day comes courtesy of inspiring Jupiter in Pisces. Jupiter makes a rare alignment with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by later this afternoon. With the help of this Jupiter-Pluto aspect, there could be some favorable or encouraging developments with regards to an opportunity or a financial matter. At the same time, this cosmic team also lends us some support in facing our fears (Pluto) and taking a leap of faith (Jupiter) in pursuing a goal or making an important decision.

Better time management could help you stay the course today. Knowing that you don’t have to cram every task or goal into one day can help too. Allow some things to unfold in their own time.

Be mindful of trying to fit in with a group or crowd with whom you have very little in common, especially if you can’t be yourself. Being true to you will attract the right people.

Try not to be defensive about your accomplishments or track record. You can be proud of what you’ve done while also recognizing there’s room for growth or improvement.

It may be easy to get worried or agitated today about the state of the world or a current situation. Although you can’t singlehandedly fix everything, you can do your part and join forces with others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you can avoid using your credit card or a buy now, pay later option, do it. It’s better to save for what you want instead. You can improve your financial picture by changing some money habits.

Put some distance between yourself and the Debbie Downers today. Keep an eye out for the people that bring kindness and positivity with them wherever they go. Spend time with them.

“Less is more” is the motto for you today as you’re encouraged to take care of smaller tasks that can lead to a bigger outcome or improvement. Also, expect happy results with a wellness goal.

In what ways do you need to value your talents or creative gifts more? Perhaps you need to share them more with the public or get into the practice of asking for the right amount of pay.

There’s a strong chance that you’re in a crabby mood today. If so, it’s usually a sign that you need to either pull back and take a time out, ask for support, or do a combination of both.

Try not to overthink every step or detail of a plan you’re working on. Sometimes you just need to take a chance and let the chips fall where they will. Trust that the outcome will be a good one.

Are you so desperate for something to happen that it’s actually taking you longer to get it? Keep this a a reminder that what’s meant for you won’t pass you by. You deserve to be happy.

Don’t let your confidence falter today. You’ll notice that both your work and your confidence are paying off. All you need to do is take a look around you.

