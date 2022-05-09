Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 9, 2022.

The day starts off with the moon in passionate Leo making an opposition to chilly Saturn in Aquarius. As a result, there could be a bit of a damper on the energy and warmhearted vibes for today. There could be some sadness or sluggishness to contend with under this planetary combination. On the positive side, this Moon-Saturn aspect can help us with recognizing our limits and avoid taking on more responsibility than we manage.

Recognizing our limits is also important when it comes to our relationships and interactions with others today. We should be mindful of overcommitting ourselves if we want to keep stress or frustration down. At the same time, we’re also called to be patient or understanding with others as they exercise their boundaries too.

By the evening, the moon moves to thoughtful Virgo, which encourages us to be helpful and supportive towards each other. The Virgo moon also lends us the opportunity to take stock of where we are so we can make improvements or switch gears. With brainy Mercury set to go retrograde tomorrow, it’ll be necessary to review our progress so we’ll have a clearer plan on where to go next.

You’re reminded that there’s some things that you just can’t rush, no matter how fast you want them to move. Know that with every small step you take forward you’re getting closer to your goal.

Too much work and too many responsibilities is making for a very dull experience. You can liven things up a bit by putting some playtime onto your schedule. Also, ask family for backup or assistance.

You might be struggling to find the silver lining today. Trust that you’re not alone. Now’s the time to soak up inspiring music and content or talk to people that keep you laughing.

An unavoidable money situation comes up for review or discussion today. While you might not want to deal with it, talking about it or assessing your options can actually be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might need to keep your distance from someone today, particularly if they're pulling down your vibe. Value your time and energy.

In all that you do today, try not to forget to do something good for yourself. This is one of those days where it might be better to put a task or a project on hold until a later date.

You’re usually the life of the party, but today, your usual enthusiasm and love for connecting with other people might be exhausted. Rest and solitude are needed now. Recharge your batteries.

Be mindful of getting stuck in the past today as it could be dimming your light. If you’re finding it difficult to move forward or to move with confidence, talk to an encouraging friend.

Today encourages you to put more thought or care into what you say and when. You don’t need to sugarcoat your words but you should consider your audience and if your message is constructive.

Try to be watchful about what you tell yourself today, especially if it’s negative or self-critical. Take some time to take stock of things you love about yourself. Look to things that uplift you.

Don’t be too proud to ask for the input or aid of others. You may be self-sufficient but you don’t always have to do things on your own. Being vulnerable is also a form of strength.

It may seem like a dream might never come true. Although if you’re willing to get expert advice or put in a workable plan of action in place, there’s a strong chance you can make it happen.

