Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, December 30

In the early hours of the morning, the moon enters pragmatic Capricorn and sails toward the sun. Your heightened motivation and emotional resilience pave the way for a productive day. But looking to your future with too much of a practical attitude could cause a rise in pessimism. Leave room for unexpected pleasures.
Everything changes under the new moon in Capricorn — the final lunation of 2024. This ambitious fresh start reminds you of your power to influence your destiny. Identify areas in your life that are within your control. Map out a doable game plan for pursuing your long-term goals in 2025.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Shoot for the stars, Aries. There’s no such thing as being too ambitious, especially when your plans are backed by clarity and discipline.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
A desire to expand your understanding of the world will guide you toward your next adventure. What will be be, Taurus? An overseas expedition? A spiritual retreat to reconnect to your beliefs? A new course of study to deepen your knowledge?
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Be mature when handling financial or contractual matters that involve other people. Don’t over-rely on them to guide you through the process, even if you share a trusting bond. Do your research!
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You’re motivated to take your love life to the next level. Solidify your commitment to someone you treasure through a thoughtful gesture, or open your heart to new romantic connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
The habits you form today could be the reason you succeed tomorrow. Get serious about cultivating a fresh routine that supports your well-being as much as your goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Pursue new passions, Virgo. Don’t wait until you’ve “made it” to give yourself permission to let loose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A fresh start emerges close to home. Seize every opportunity to get closer to your family or plant roots in a new environment. Observe where you feel most grounded, secure, and at peace.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
People are taking notice of the shift in your perspective. Communicate honestly and plainly, and they will see how much you have grown.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Establish a new foundation for financial security. Comb through your budget and expenses to ensure your spending habits reflect your current values.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There’s no better time to reinvent yourself, Capricorn. Release the idea that who you’ve been is all you’ll ever be. Your potential is greater than you know.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Address the feelings that are holding you back. Anything is possible if you aren’t bound by the fear of failure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Meaningful friendships are forming, and you’re setting your sights on greater aspirations. Think long-term, Pisces. What kind of future do you want? Who do you want around you?