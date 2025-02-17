Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, February 17

The week begins with pressure to think outside the box. Mindset-ruling Mercury shines in brainiac Aquarius, but a jolt from Uranus (the planet of deviation and change) could bring unexpected news.

Thankfully, by mid-morning, Mercury is energized through its fusion with the sun. Your alertness and honesty will help you communicate and problem-solve efficiently.

Come midday, emotions intensify as the moon enters proud Leo, making immediate contact with dramatic Pluto. Your confidence could falter in the presence of someone who yields power or influence. Get to the root of your feelings and remember — you’re not inferior to anyone.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Conversations with a friend or mentor could be game-changing. Brainstorm new ideas and talk openly about your dreams.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Say yes to a public speaking opportunity that could elevate your career. Prepare for heightened attention surrounding your unconventional ideas, and don’t waver — speak confidently. You’ve got this.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Questioning your perspective is a healthy practice that fosters growth. Strike up debates to examine your views from a new angle.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Telling the truth about your feelings will lead to a moment of vulnerability. Be brave, Cancer. Your worries will ease once you cross the hurdle and speak to someone you trust.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Refining your listening skills will make you a great communicator. Wait until you have all the information from your significant other before you share your thoughts.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You mean business today. A stroke of brilliance may reveal solutions to your most pressing problems. Conversations at work could spark something magnificent.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Creativity strikes, luring you toward an artsy project or energizing hobby. Talk openly about your interests. Your enthusiasm may attract someone who shares your passions.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Get in touch with a family member. A conversation may lead to a breakthrough about how your childhood has shaped who you are today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Are you dominating the conversation with your bright ideas? People will enjoy listening to you more if you share the mic.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Fresh ideas to boost your income are flying in. Get your Notes app ready to jot down money-making opportunities or saving hacks.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A surge in self-awareness will leave you feeling liberated, confident, and in control. Don’t let anyone else tell you who you are.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You’re confronting secrets or fears today. An epiphany may put your worries into perspective, compelling you to speak up about what’s weighing on your mind.

