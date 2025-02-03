Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, February 3

Expect an insightful morning as mindset-planet Mercury mingles with philosophical Jupiter retrograde. Revelations may inspire you to revisit an idea or resurrect an old talking point. You could receive the clarity you need.

By mid-morning, the energy is romantic and inspired. Compassionate Venus aligns with the north node — an astrological point symbolic of growth and destiny. This powerful energy grants opportunities to deepen intimate connections or take a creative leap. You even cross paths with an enchanting stranger.

However, despite your growing feelings, you may feel timid and shy as midday approaches. Cautious Mars retrograde collides with asteroid Chiron, representing your deep-rooted insecurities. You may decide to play it cool rather than declaring your feelings or risking the vulnerability of sharing your art.

By evening, you crave reassurance as the moon settles into comfort-loving Taurus. Everything happens for a reason, and tomorrow, you may have the courage you lacked today. Keep your head up!

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Selfless actions won’t go unnoticed today. Instead of telling people who you are, show them your softer, caring, and intuitive side.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Do you have a strong vision for your next project? Share your idea with friends. Meaningful collaborations will accelerate your success.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your definition of success will evolve as you realize the beauty of simplicity. Aim toward a new career path that can offer you a life of meaning and freedom.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your compassion and understanding may inspire new beliefs. Share your life philosophy that is rooted in love and acceptance.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Deep, emotional connections will remind you of how safe it is to open up. Acknowledge the people in your life who continuously offer their support and a listening ear.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Soulmates come in many forms. Pay attention to who says the right thing at the right time today, whether it’s a friend, lover, family member, or business partner.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) A small mundane moment will remind you of what life is all about. Perhaps you’ll lose track of time while helping a loved one, or observe a beautiful interaction while running errands.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’re gaining attention from the right people today. Don’t forget those who celebrate your creativity and make their affection clear.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A heartwarming moment will remind you where you truly belong — either in a specific location or beside someone you consider family. Be vocal about your affection and gratitude.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Today’s conversations are fated. You may offer a genuine compliment when someone needs it most, or receive encouragement from someone that boosts your confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may discover that financial security is more important than accumulating material items. In light of your shifting values, reconsider how you will make and spend money.