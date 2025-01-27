Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, January 27

This morning, you’re battling emotional challenges as the Capricorn moon confronts Chiron, an asteroid representing your inner wounds and insecurities. This pressure-heavy alignment stirs your instinct to keep your struggles to yourself.

However, dreamy Venus collaborates with Uranus, so a sudden spark of creativity and excitement may lift you from your pessimistic mood. Small adjustments to your day will reignite your joy. Head to a cute coffee shop or get some fresh air in the park.

By the afternoon, you’re feeling more stable and resilient. The moon lines up with responsible Saturn, helping you stay grounded and consistent with your goals. As Mercury, the planet of mindset and perspective, glides into intellectual Aquarius, a breakthrough could emerge before you drift off to sleep. Keep a notepad on your nightstand.

Aries (March 21-April 19) People can tell when you’re unhappy. Be direct about your feelings today, but consider if you’re taking matters too seriously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Rather than talking to someone about how you feel, you may find yourself googling effective ways to combat your fears. You could learn something new today — the most important being that others share your worries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are you carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders? You don’t have to struggle alone, Gemini. It takes courage to ask for the support you need, but you’ll feel much better when you do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If there’s anyone you can trust with your intimate thoughts and feelings, it’s the person you love. Open up about what’s on your mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Focusing on practical and physical tasks will take attention away from what’s causing you stress. Hit the gym or take charge of a work project to get out of your head.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Getting in touch with your creative side is the best way to process your feelings. Pour your energy into something that feels more expressive than productive, like art or poetry.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you worried about burdening your family with your feelings? Give them a chance to support you like you do for them. Spending more time at home will also provide comfort and stability.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The feelings you lock up deep down inside will show in undesirable ways, like an extra bossy command or insensitive comment. Detaching from your emotions is not the way to heal, Scorpio. Dive in.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The prospect of dating may stir up deeper insecurities. Focus on your self-worth today and remember that what’s most important is that you love yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your needs first. The more you follow your feelings and prioritize your inner peace, the deeper you will come to know yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re not made of steel, Aquarius (and nobody expects you to be). Today is best spent behind the scenes, decluttering your mind and fighting the belief that you cannot speak about your emotional scars.