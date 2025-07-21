Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, July 21

The week kicks off with the moon in chatty Gemini, boosting your curiosity and playfulness. An early-morning alignment with Mercury retrograde may inspire you to revisit old ideas or conversations with a fresh perspective.

But by lunchtime, tensions are high. Your relationships may be rattled by conflict even into the late evening.

Charming Venus in Gemini, the planet of connection and values, sizes up reactive Mars and the lunar nodes — mathematical points representing fate and destiny. Ditch the criticism and be compassionate when offering direction or constructive feedback. Try not to take it personally if others have some words of advice to share.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Over-exertion doesn’t guarantee you’ll get ahead. Rest is the key to success today.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Perfectionism may keep you from seeing the value of a budding romance, your creative potential, or even your own worth. To avoid self-sabotage, set healthier standards.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Suppressing your frustrations may seem like the easiest way to avoid conflict, but resentment could grow in its place. Speak up about what’s making you unhappy, especially responsibilities you can no longer carry on your own.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Before you dig up the past (yet again), consider if it will support or sabotage your relationships. There’s always a better way to express yourself without being critical or playing the blame game.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Moments of insecurity and self-doubt may cause you to act out of character. Your true friends want to see the real you, even on your worst days. Choose authenticity over a performed persona.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Old habits die hard. Notice where you are still trying to prove your worth and earn external validation.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You may be hyper-aware of what’s not working today. Your instincts to overthink, self-isolate, and keep your struggles to yourself aren’t doing you any favors. Turn to someone who can help.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Relationships are a two-way street. You alone cannot repair every fracture. If conflict surfaces, let your friends meet you halfway.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Feeling burnt out? The remedy is quality time with your best friend or significant other. Vent your frustrations.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Releasing a rigid belief will leave you feeling lighter and happier. Ditch the black or white thinking, and be open to listening and learning.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Moving away from people or places that no longer make you feel good is the most courageous act of self-care. Set a boundary or cut your losses.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Romance can’t survive constant nitpicking or criticism. Let the small stuff go. If your requests for heartfelt conversation go ignored, call a family member or friend who can fill your cup.

