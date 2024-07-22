Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, July 22

The week begins on a powerful and courageous high. The sun moves into vibrant and expressive Leo, initiating a new astrological season. However, the beginning this playful and fun-loving time will be nothing short of dramatic.

The sun falls into the path of Pluto and Neptune retrograde, generating humbling energy that challenges your pride. Aim to navigate the delicate balance of being self-assured and down to Earth without placing your desires above other people’s.

Mercury, the planet ruling our mindset, meets change-stirring Uranus in Taurus. Assuming the correctness of your ideas and opinions will hold you back from learning something brilliant or coming to mutual agreements.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your hobbies, love life, and creative pursuits are taking up more of your energy and attention. Don’t get distracted to the point where you fail to show up for your friends or community. Make sure you fulfill your promises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Just because you are resilient doesn’t mean you should tolerate unreasonable demands. Draw the line before pressures at work increase and your boss's expectations eclipse your peace and happiness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Before you dish out advice, remember you don’t have all the answers. Your unique perspective is valuable, but assuming everyone will want to hear it could lead to drama.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Boost yourself up with praise and exercise your independence. When you realize your strength and individuality, you will feel less threatened by the absence of people you admire or rely on.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Make sure you take your loved one’s needs into account. Too much focus on your own experiences could lead them to believe you are inconsiderate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Spend some time alone to familiarize yourself with your needs and interests. Then, you will be able to see your pattern of undermining your happiness to make matters easier for others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are gaining fulfillment from influencing your friends with your positive energy. Take the lead in group settings and don’t let anyone spoil your fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When you find yourself in the spotlight, remember your roots. Resist the temptation to sway from your fundamental principles to get ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t let external judgment prevent you from exploring your faith and embarking on new adventures. Expand your horizons, even if others don’t understand your new direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When money or success comes your way, celebrate your achievements but don’t lower your guard. Life could quickly humble you if you start spending overzealously.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There’s nothing wrong with wanting attention and encouragement from the people you love, but your own esteem is the most important. Avoid placing too much value on external praise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t be afraid to put your own spin on your work tasks and responsibilities. Your colleagues will admire your courage and ambition. The people judging you are secretly taking notes.