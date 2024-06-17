Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, June 17

Mercury, the planet of mindset, mingles with Venus, the astrological ruler of connection, bringing a beautiful start to your week. Both planets enter compassionate Cancer in unison in the early morning. Speaking from the heart will strengthen your relationships and grant you popularity.

However, challenges emerge in the afternoon that will make your heart race. The moon is in stormy Scorpio, facing off with stubborn Mars in Taurus. Your unwillingness to let go or cooperate will create tension. If you cannot find a middle ground, walk away before situations get too heated.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Reach out to a family member. A heartfelt conversation will remind you of how loved and supported you are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Before you react, consider the other person’s point of view. You will realize the situation isn’t as personal as it seems.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A good morning ritual will set you up for success. Ease into your day, and don’t skip your skin care routine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People are depending on you in times of need. Offer comforting advice, but make sure your relationships aren’t one-sided. You deserve to be cared for too.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are feeling more sensitive today and your intuition is telling you what you need to feel more at ease. Don’t ignore your gut feeling.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) As the unofficial therapist-friend, you must learn how to set boundaries. Otherwise, you might find yourself absorbing other people’s bad moods.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your humility and diplomacy are getting you noticed by the right people. Stay humble and opportunities will find you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t worry about the people who disagree with you. Speak openly about your morals and values, and you will attract a crowd of people who share your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid making judgment calls when you feel hypersensitive. You will find clarity by listening to your heart and assessing where you are bound by the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t assume you know how to fix your loved one’s problems. Offer them emotional support and ask them what they need from you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Running errands on others' behalf or taking on your colleague's workload is admirable. But don’t let people take advantage of your kind heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Comfort takes priority today. Do what makes you feel good. Take a nap, eat your favorite ice cream, or watch a wholesome rom-com.