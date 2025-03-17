Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, March 17

Your intuition is sharp when the moon sails into perceptive Scorpio this morning. Don’t rely on your observations of what’s happening at the surface. Consider what might be stirring beneath — powerful messages or hidden intentions.

When the lucky alignment of the Sun and north node lights up the sky, you’ll feel emboldened to take a leap of faith. The Sun, the celestial body that oversees your personality and vitality, is energized by the magnetic north node (which represents growth and destiny).

You’re moving in a positive direction, toward opportunities you once dreamed about. Have faith.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You can’t ignore the secrets coming to light. Think carefully before you make your next move, Aries. You may feel freer now that everything is out in the open.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your mission: Follow your faith and optimism. Turn your most persistent dream into action. If you share a powerful moment of connection with a new friend today, keep them close.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) If all else has failed, you may as well follow your dreams. This is a powerful time to say yes to career-defining opportunities and see what happens.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) A sudden revelation will mark a pivotal moment of personal growth. A new perspective could shift everything you’ve previously learned. Or you may realize where you long to be — a different country or environment. Keep an open mind.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You’re overcoming a huge emotional barrier through introspection or therapy. Release the past, Leo. Your life will be lighter, brighter, and full of hope when you heal.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) A destined encounter could lead to a beautiful relationship or creative partnership. Pay attention to how you feel in the presence of people — this will let you know whether they should be in your future.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Boost your health and happiness by allowing some flexibility in your daily life. Do what feels right, whether that means working overtime to help someone or clocking out early to take a nap.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Suddenly, you’ll realize what brings you the greatest joy and fulfillment. Whether it’s time spent with a special person or a hobby that allows you to express yourself, free up space to do more of what you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re about to discover where you truly belong. Go where you feel safe. Gravitate toward people who make you feel calm and loved. That is where home lies.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Wise words from a stranger or a sudden realization could be eye-opening. Pay attention to insights that answer the questions you didn’t speak aloud.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Luck is on your side, Aquarius. Selling a belonging you no longer love could turn a huge profit. Or you could attract huge success simply by remembering your worth.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Destiny calls. Forget about what other people want you to do. You’ll gain greater satisfaction from forging your own path and listening to your intuition. Follow the signs and synchronicities and see where they lead.

