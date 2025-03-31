Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, March 31

As March draws to a close, you’re teetering on the line between chaos and order. Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs, is helping you to make progress when it angles toward steady Saturn. But solutions or change won’t surface without effort. Unleash your inventive side. Through patience, creativity, determination, and an open mind, you’ll start to feel less stuck.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Hunkering down to self-reflect will lead to a shift in your values and financial habits. When you discover what truly matters, you’ll overcome the need to prove your success through material possessions.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) When you change, so will the quality of the company you keep. Make sure who you are and what you stand for is clear to all who meet you, and you’ll attract people on the same wavelength.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Be consistent and disciplined, Gemini. You don’t need to jump hurdles to earn a positive reputation. All you need to do is make a sincere effort.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Shifting social dynamics could bring you into contact with mentors who offer a wealth of insight. Get talking, Cancer. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to grow.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Having learned from past mistakes, you’re ready to experiment and explore your options again. Test the waters of a new work project — even if it’s more about a change of scenery than an opportunity for advancement.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Enlightening conversations will expand your views of the future. Be receptive to learning from people with wisdom and experience.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Keep working toward building a stable future, Libra. When a curveball comes your way, you’ll be thankful for your sturdy foundation.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Fill your own cup, Scorpio. A relationship should only enhance your happiness — not be the sole source of it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) A small adjustment to a stale routine will lead to lasting work improvements and health benefits. Short bursts of work will keep you productive and engaged.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Original, creative, and exciting ideas are flowing in. Enjoy this inspired moment, but don’t let your pursuit of new projects steer you away from your responsibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Even if you share your living space with others, your home should reflect your particular needs and values. Make sure you have your say, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) A fresh perspective is all you need, Pisces. Break away from your usual environment. Surrounding yourself with new faces and opinions will spark creativity and clarity.

