Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, May 19

The week begins with big visions and productive expectations. However, your creative urges and stubborn logic are out of sync when the moon, now in rational Aquarius, goes head to head with Mercury. Adapt to change rather than clinging to your plans.

A calm and mature energy kicks in this afternoon, boosting your emotional resilience. Give more of your attention to restructuring your boundaries and time when the sun mingles with responsible Saturn.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Whether it be money, time, or energy, you may not have enough resources to give away today. Resist the impulse to over-extend yourself or your wallet. Vent to a friend who can empathize with your situation.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) When making bold decisions, there’s always a risk of throwing people off guard. Still, you must speak honestly and commit to being your true self. Don’t worry about how others will perceive you.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Speak less and observe more. If you catch yourself making assumptions or unfair judgments about people, consider why.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Social dynamics could feel awkward today. Even if you’re physically present, you may feel emotionally distant from friends or sense that their guard is up. However, sharing what’s on your mind, even if it’s hard, might provide the mental relief you need.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) It’s difficult to offer your loved ones your full attention when, in the back of your mind, you’re still wrangling with an unresolved work issue. Be honest with them about where your head is at. Vent if you need to.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Growth is a balancing act, Virgo. While planning for your future, don’t forget your immediate responsibilities. Allocate your morning for innovation, and your afternoon for tying up loose ends.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Are you worrying about problems that don’t even exist, Libra? Give yourself a day off from worrying about the long run. Stay in the moment. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Defending your decisions can feel exhausting. Create some distance from those who struggle to understand you and focus on the people who do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) There’s no better time to do exactly what you said you’d do. Kick your plans into motion, follow through on promises, and consider your thoughts carefully before hitting “send” on that message.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Contrary to what you might think, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to have fun. Seeing your friends and loved ones is more important than what you do together.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Matters involving home or family may hinder your personal freedom. But pulling back without prior discussion could cause friction. Initiate a conversation about getting the space you need from domestic tasks.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You might have more ideas than you can realistically accomplish today. Your breakthroughs will still be valuable tomorrow. Stick to the plans that are already in motion, Pisces.

For more, check out your tarot reading.