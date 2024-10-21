Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, October 21

You may feel uneasy this morning as the moon convenes with Jupiter, amplifying your restlessness. Is it excitement or anxiety? Put your excessive questioning to paper to free up space in your mind.

You could experience a pull toward new adventures or romance this afternoon. Passionate Venus coordinates with the lunar north nod, a mathematical point representing growth and destiny. Put yourself out there with an open heart, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the positive experiences (and people) you attract.

The moon enters cozy Cancer tonight to send you off to dreamland. Declutter your space and create a comfortable and relaxing ambiance to help you wind down.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re ready for your next adventure, Aries. Branch out with your interests — book the flight or sign up for a course — and you might stumble upon an unexpected romance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Accept help, support, and financial relief when offered to you. You don’t have to struggle alone to prove your independence and capabilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Listen attentively when your partner or friend reveals their unique differences and wildest desires. Let their openness inspire you to reach toward greater aspirations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your generosity and helpfulness are creating a glowing reputation. Keep putting yourself forward at work and you’ll be celebrated for the powerful leader you are.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There’s more than one way to have fun, Leo. Swap out the bar for an art gallery or competitive sport. You’ll be surprised by how creative and energized you feel, and who you meet along the way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Wind down and indulge in at-home comforts and luxuries. The more you tend to your inner world, the more peaceful you will feel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Charm your way into people’s hearts with passionate, honest, and confident communication. Your optimism will inspire trust and solidify new agreements.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re increasingly tempted to treat yourself to a splurge. Consider what purchases will improve your quality of life, rather than what will give you something to brag about.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your powerful presence is inspiring others to step up their game. Keep working on yourself — that’s how you’ll attract new people and experiences that meet your high standards.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you cultivate shame or secrecy around your passions, ambitions, and desires, you may prevent them from manifesting. Delve into your feelings and explore the past setbacks that are eclipsing your confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t turn down opportunities for friendship with those who share your aspirations and dreams. Choose collaboration over competition.