Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, September 22

Get ready to pick up momentum. Mars hits determined Scorpio this morning, and extreme ambition may be the key to making miracles happen. Once the moon aligns with charming Mercury in Libra by mid-morning, conversations flow with ease and understanding. Honesty will build bridges rather than push people away.

The afternoon brings high-pressure energy as the Virgo sun battles stoic Saturn. No amount of strategizing will clear obstacles that are beyond your control. Letting go is the key to easing your frustrations as the sun shifts into harmonious Libra, marking the autumnal equinox. Focus on cultivating inner peace and acceptance.

Aries (March 20-April 18) It’s time to release control and put your trust in other people. If your shared goals and intentions are clear, there’s nothing to worry about.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Once you’re certain of your feelings, make a bold move. Pursuing a connection or cutting ties with one that has run its course will leave you feeling empowered.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Let your hunger for success guide you through the most challenging tasks on your to-do list, but avoid pressuring yourself to complete everything in one sitting. You have more time than you think.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Coming on too strong could push someone away. Express yourself fiercely without overwhelming them with too much too soon.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Sometimes, patience is the best way to avoid family drama. Read the room, but stand your ground when it matters.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Talking things out is the best way to make sense of actions you aren’t proud of. Open up to a friend who can listen without judgment.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) There’s no better time to cut out all distractions and get laser-focused on your financial goals. The only strategy you need is discipline.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Anything is possible with courage and determination. Push yourself today, and you could make more progress than you’ve seen all month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Holding a grudge or withholding your feelings only hurts you in the end. Don’t get even — just move on and keep rolling.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You won’t always see eye-to-eye with your friends or teammates. Rather than ruthlessly burning bridges, put your effort toward working together against the problem.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Legacies are built on strategy, not speed. Don’t be too hasty to announce your next ambitious move.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) When passion clouds your vision, a friendly debate can quickly turn into a heated battle. Speak with conviction but don’t dominate the conversation.

For more, check out your tarot reading.