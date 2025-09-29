Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, September 29

The moon steps into emotionally mature Capricorn early this morning, setting a grounded and disciplined tone for the day. But before you settle into productivity, your confidence could waver, causing you to question what you’re capable of. When the moon challenges misty-eyed Neptune, clarify your goals, responsibilities, and emotional boundaries. Combat your self-doubt with factual reminders of your past achievements.

By mid-afternoon, passion, power, and ambition take over. The emotionally-controlled moon links up with determined Mars in Scorpio, daring you to get laser-focused on your goals. Turn on Do Not Disturb, put your head down, and work.

Tension may arise this evening. The moon clashes with the harmonious Libra Sun, and honoring your needs may conflict with a desire to please others and be agreeable. Remember that healthy connections are built on fairness and honesty. Your feelings matter too.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Don’t expect anyone else to offer you direction today. It’s time to prove your responsibility and dedication by trusting your own authority. You’re more than capable of leading yourself.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You need to set realistic expectations. Exercise restraint when you feel yourself getting lost in visions of what the future holds. Be present and focus on what is achievable today.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) When sensitive matters arise, the best thing you can do is remain practical. Don’t let people pull you into their emotional storms. Your calm energy will make it easier to shoulder shared responsibilities.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) The strongest partnerships are built on trust and clear expectations. Don’t expect your lover or best friend to read your mind. Express your honest feelings and any emotional needs that aren’t being met.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Your discipline and ambition are admirable. However, today is for creating balance in your routine by prioritizing your wellbeing and healthy habits. Taking care of yourself is productive!

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) There’s nothing sexier than consistency and clear intentions. The best way to demonstrate your feelings today is to offer structure, support, and affirmation that you want your loved one in your future.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) It’s the simple moments that matter most. Time spent working on a home project or connecting with your family could offer the emotional comfort and security you crave. Make a plan to bring your favorite people together.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Every interaction is an opportunity to educate and inspire someone with your knowledge and wisdom. Speak from experience, and you could offer a sibling or friend the clarity or confirmation they secretly needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Create a realistic budget and stick to it. Make a vision board depicting your long-term goals, and make sure your daily spending habits support it.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You may not have sensed you’ve changed, but other people can feel your grounded presence and maturity the moment you enter a room. Walk with your head held high and expect others to follow in your footsteps.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Make the most of your solitude by resting, reflecting, and restoring your energy. A little alone time will help you clarify where healthy boundaries need to be reinforced.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Demonstrating your commitment to a group effort means more to your coworkers or friends than you realize. Show up today. Offer your support and make a practical contribution.

For more, check out your tarot reading.