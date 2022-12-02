These Are The 3 Most Mellow Zodiac Signs

As entertaining as it can be to be surrounded by people who are a bit on the wild side, there’s just something nice about hanging out with someone who’s more mellow. The person who is both easygoing and easy to talk to and has a calming presence that can immediately put you at ease. Even in moments of chaos, they tend to remain cool under pressure. While some people can learn strategies to become calmer, some people are naturally more mellow than others and their zodiac sign could be the reason why. According to professional astrologer Carol Starr, the three most mellow zodiac signs have one big thing in common.

In astrology, all 12 signs have their own set of traits which are influenced by things such as their ruling planet, modality, and element. If you’re looking to see how mellow a sign is likely to be, their element can give you an idea.

For instance, fire signs are the least mellow among the bunch as they’re known for having big, bright energies that command attention wherever they go. Air signs are also very chatty and outgoing. They’re social creatures who are very curious about the world and enjoy exchanging thoughts and opinions with others. Then there are water signs, who are deeply emotional. While they do have their mellow moments, they’re very driven by their feelings and tend to act and make decisions based on their emotions.

That being said, earth signs are left. According to Starr, grounded and practical earth signs tend to be the most mellow signs of them all. Of course, each person has other factors in their birth chart that can make them more or less chill. But here’s why earth signs are considered to be the most mellow zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) In general, Taurus go about their days being calm, cool, and collected, even if challenges come their way. According to Starr, Taurus inherently knows that looking at all sides of the picture and coming to a reasonable solution keeps everyone calm. “They are often fairly quiet but always have the best words to tame down an outburst,” she says. They may not be the first ones to come up with the solution for a problem, but their mellowness will help ground everyone’s energy whenever there’s chaos.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo rules the sixth house in astrology, which is the house of health and service. Because of this, Virgos enjoy being a help to others. They’re very encouraging and do very well when they’re in a supportive role. Since they’re ruled by Mercury, Virgo tends to be very thoughtful, observant, and analytical. Instead of jumping right into a conflict, they’ll take their time and carefully think about how they’ll approach the issue at hand. As Starr says, “Virgo people love talking and sharing to create a calm feeling. They are amazing in what could be a heated discussion and it takes a lot to get them to raise their voices. They seem to feel that talking about problems will solve everything.” Because of that, they tend to come off as mellow to others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns are of a “special breed” when it comes to being mellow, Starr says. “This zodiac sign knows that getting their way will keep everything under control, and they follow their own special path which creates a calm feeling for everyone.” Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is a planet associated with discipline and maturity. Due to its influence, Capricorn rarely ever loses their cool. According to Starr, they’re excellent at separating their feelings from a situation and always handle things in a “methodical and careful manner.”

Carol Starr, professional astrologer