Astrology has a way of calling out our strengths and unique personality traits. Your birth chart is a great way to deepen your understanding of yourself — including your relationship with the spirit world. Do you find yourself drawn to tarot, astrology, or witchcraft? Your astrological profile can give you insight into your association with magic. While we all have the capacity to channel our inner Sabrina Spellman, the most mystical zodiac signs are naturals at connecting with the elusive, spiritual forces of life.

While your sun sign is indicative of your core personality, when talking about the supernatural world, you’ll need to dive deep into the layers of your chart. Your Neptune sign, for example, is a magical placement associated with the supernatural.

“These places in our birth chart can help us dissolve towards more magic, like releasing any scaries we might have about soul-shaped surrender to the unknown, and learning to embrace more of the power in what we simply cannot explain,” Bess Matassa, astrologer and instructor at YogaRenew Online Teacher Training, tells Bustle. Neptune is the ruler of Pisces, a water sign known for its connection to the spirit world. Seeing where Pisces is in your chart can give you a feel for how mystic you are.

Looking to your house placements, “the most mystical parts of the birth chart tend to be houses four, eight, and 12,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “All of these houses deal with psychic themes in some way and are attuned to more esoteric concepts.” Look to your birth chart: What signs are stationed in these houses? Understanding the traits of those signs can help discern your magical tendencies.

If you have a natural ability to connect to the unseen realms, then you can probably relate to the witchy goings on in life. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most mystical zodiac signs.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Despite the earth sign being associated with the material world, Virgos have the unique ability to bridge the earthly and divine dimensions. Their ability to adapt and transmute energy is why they have such a strong connection to the supernatural. “Virgo is the zodiac’s kitchen witch,” says Matassa. “They sense the secret life in each divine detail, sieving hidden matter to the surface and uncovering the magic that can be made from what’s already here.” Virgo can thank their planetary ruler, Mercury, for their connection to the mystical world. “These places in our birth chart can help us attune to more magic,” explains Matassa. Mercury signs represent language and how we communicate verbally or through writing. It’s the placement where we “metabolize ineffable experience and transform it into our own forms of mystical knowledge,” says Matassa.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Naturally, water signs have the ability to bend energies and transcend realms, and Scorpio’s Plutonian influence helps them form an affinity to the dark arts, including magic and astrology. Pluto governs all things dark, magical, and mysterious, so it makes sense why Scorpios are so attuned to their spiritual side. What’s more, Scorpio is ruled by the secretive eighth house of transformation, which is all about life’s unexplained mysteries. For that reason, these mystical scorpions are considered to have supernatural powers. “Scorpio is psychic because they're in sync with everything under the surface of reality,” says Marquardt. “They rule everything under the surface, so nothing is ever as it appears for them.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius is all about traveling to far-off lands, and they don’t limit their escapades to the realms on earth. These restless fire signs see life through a spiritual lens. “Sagittarius zodiac signs get witchy by wilding out without worrying about the restrictions of the rational world,” says Matassa. The jovial archers are on a life-long mission to expand their mind and soul, which is heavily influenced by their ninth house of spirituality and belief systems. “These places can help us roam farther in search of more magic,” explains Matassa, “meaning, finding faith in the footloose and throwing bound beliefs about ‘how it is’ out the convertible window.” Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, which governs everything related to knowledge and personal expansion, “so they're obsessed with seeking out more in life,” says Marquardt. “They're naturally open to the world around them, and that openness makes them more receptive to the possibilities that exist in the mystical side of life.”