When it comes to speaking up, some people tend to have an easier time doing so than others. If their salad comes out with onions when they asked for without, they have no problem sending it back. They tend to be very upfront and honest with those around them — which can sometimes get them into a bit of trouble. And whether someone is more naturally candid can be seen through their birth chart. There’s a reason why the most outspoken signs have an easier time speaking up than the rest.

“A combination of element, ruling planet, and modality makes some signs more outspoken than others,” astrologer Lauren Donelson, MA, LMFTA, tells Bustle. A zodiac sign’s element influences how they express their energy, the ruling planet plays a big role in determining each sign’s personality, and modality is all about how a sign reacts to situations and moves through life.

If you look at these individually, zodiac signs whose modality is cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) or fixed (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) tend to be more outspoken than mutable signs, says Donelson. Cardinal signs are the “initiators” of the zodiac, so they’re always coming up with new ways of doing things, while fixed signs tend to be the most stubborn. If they don’t like something, you’ll know about it.

When it comes to elements, fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) tend to be less reserved than others. “They're not embarrassed by anything and they enjoy sharing,” Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, tells Bustle. “They'll be outspoken just because they don't know any differently.”

In addition to fire signs, air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) are also typically outspoken. According to Honigman, air signs excel at communication and like being involved in social issues. If they see an injustice happening, they’re likely to speak up and share their opinions.

With all those factors in mind, these are the most outspoken zodiac signs, according to Donelson and Honigman.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Both Donelson and Honigman agree that Aries is one of the most outspoken zodiac signs, if not the most. “Aries holds the trifecta of outspoken qualities — it's a cardinal fire sign, which is ruled by aggressive Mars. You can't get more outspoken than that!” says Donelson. Aries is also the first sign of the zodiac and are driven to go first and “pioneer.” Aries also have a tendency to speak before they think, which can get them into trouble.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leo is another fire sign who has no problem saying exactly what they think. “Leo is ruled by the Sun, and while not as firey as Mars-ruled Aries, the sun is the center of our solar system,” Donelson says. They like making their presence known in a big way — kind of like the sun on a hot day. Leo is a fixed sign who’s also represented by the lion, the king of the jungle. Because of this, Leos tend to believe their way of doing things is not only the right way, but can be beneficial for everyone else. They’re not afraid to make their voice heard.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Diplomatic Libra may seem like a surprising choice as one of the most outspoken signs, as they have a reputation as people pleasers. However, Donelson says this air cardinal sign will speak up when it’s important. “Libra is ruled by Venus, which is associated with values and justice,” she says. “Libras are natural diplomats and want fairness and equality for all.” Since they’re also air signs, they tend to be very chatty and know just the right things to say to charm their way into getting someone on their side. They may not be as loud about their opinions as an Aries or Leo would be, but they will speak up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Like their fellow fire signs Aries and Leo, Sagittarius has no problems saying what’s on their mind. In fact, they value honesty and are very direct in the way they communicate. They’re known for being brutally truthful, even more so than Aries. According to Honigman the archer is adventurous and loves meeting people from all walks of life. “They'll learn languages in order to be able to speak to others, and will speak up for those who have no voice,” she says. “Sagittarians have a bright and sunny spirit, and their ruling planet Jupiter means they have a generosity of spirit which is unparalleled." So it’s easy to see why they’re one of the most outspoken zodiac signs.

Sources

Lauren Donelson, MA, LMFTA, astrologer

Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer