On the date of the winter solstice each year — which falls around Dec. 21 or 22 — the sun ingresses into the sign of Capricorn after spending a month in Sagittarius. If your birthday falls on or around these dates, then there’s a chance you consider yourself a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp sign. That’s because there’s a popular myth that being born within a few days of a new zodiac sign season gives people a blend of the two neighboring sign’s energies. While this isn’t astrologically accurate — planets can only be in a single zodiac sign at a time, so even if you your birthdate is on the very last day of Sagittarius season, you’re still a true blue Sag — so-called Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp babies might still feel like a combination of multiple energies.

There are plenty of reasons why you may see the influence of both Sagittarius and Capricorn in your personality if you were born on the cusp. For example, personal planets like Mercury and Venus move in close proximity to the sun in the zodiac — so if you're a Capricorn, there's a reasonable chance one or more of your personal planets will be in Sagittarius, and vice versa. Having major placements in your birth chart in both of these signs can manifest as having a combination of their zodiacal energies, which makes understanding Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp traits important — even if it it doesn’t directly relate to your birthday’s proximity to the winter solstice.

When the sun leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn each year, it marks the start of a new zodiac season as well as a new meteorological season — and this energy affects all zodiac signs. Celebratory Sagittarius season carries us through the darkest part of the autumn, leading us into the holidays with optimism and fiery fun. Then, once the winter solstice (and shortest day of the year) hits, Capricorn season begins. This earthy energy kicks us into a more hardworking gear as we start a new calendar year and work our way through the darkest portion of the winter. When the sun transits over the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp each year, all zodiac signs can connect with the intersection of these cosmic energies — which makes understanding Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp traits helpful for everyone, even if you don’t have personal planets in these signs.

While cusp signs in astrology aren’t a thing, you can still be born with a powerful combination of both Sagittarius and Capricorn energy in your birth chart. If that’s the case, then you might identify with the potential traits of a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp.

1. Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusps Are Naturally Wise

Both Sagittarius and Capricorns possess a unique and natural sense of wisdom, so when their energies work together, it tends to amplify this quality. Worldly Sagittarius is ruled by philosophical planet Jupiter, so this sign is constantly soaking up spiritual nuggets of truth and meaning as they move through life. Meanwhile, pragmatic Capricorns are old souls who often seem wise beyond their years, thanks to the influence of traditional and patient Saturn, their ruling planet.

2. Life Experience Is Important To Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusps

Capricorns are all about hard work, so they appreciate having lived and learned from mistakes and triumphs firsthand. Meanwhile, worldly Sagittarians love to expand their horizons, so saying yes to life’s adventures and trying new things is important to them. When we blend these qualities together, there’s an overlapping sense of value in having lived experiences that offer life lessons, and this sets Sagittarius-Capricorn cusps apart.

3. Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusps Set Lofty Goals For Themselves

What do you get when you blend the happy-go-lucky optimism of a knowledge-seeking Sagittarius with the dogged determination of a hardworking Capricorn? Some of the loftiest goal-setters of the zodiac, that’s what! As the sign symbolized by the archer, Sagittarians always shoot for the moon when it comes to their aspirations. And as the zodiac’s goat, Capricorns will scale metaphorical mountains in order to achieve what they’ve put their minds to. Combined, their cosmic energy is unstoppable.

4. Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusps Are Dedicated To Growth

Sagittarius is associated with the ninth house of higher education and knowledge, while Capricorn is associated with the tenth house of career and legacy. The fusion of these themes result in Sagittarius-Capricorn cusps being deeply dedicated to growth throughout their lives. Truth-seeking Sagittarians, ruled by expansive planet Jupiter, are always trying to branch out and push beyond their comfort zones — while Capricorns, ruled by responsible planet Saturn, are always taking in life lessons and trying to be more mature.

5. Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusps Have A Sharp Sense Of Humor

Sagittarius is a free-spirited fire sign that loves to enjoy life, have fun, and make people laugh — qualities that make them the life of any party and one of the funniest zodiac signs of the bunch. However, we shouldn’t sleep on the comedic power of a Capricorn, either. These no-nonsense realists are known for their dark and self-deprecating senses of humor. The jovial vibe of Sagittarius can help bring out Capricorn’s lighthearted side.