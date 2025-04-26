Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, April 26

A lovely morning kiss between the moon and lucky Jupiter kicks off the day with a rush of heartfelt connection and sweetness. Enjoy this blissful feeling of abundance and permit yourself to bask in the warmth of it all.

Just don’t expect to be super productive! The moon will be void-of-course for the rest of the day, so put off any consequential actions or decisions. Some chill time is written in the cosmos today, and the planets have given you a lovely energetic stage to enjoy it on.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Small talk may not be the best way to get to the heart of an issue, but that’s not always the point. Let yourself enjoy some lighthearted social connections today without any expectations.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) What have your dreams been telling you lately? If you’re not sure, perhaps you need to spend a little extra time in bed getting lost in your imagination or just catching up on sleep.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) How can you honor the influence you have over your fate while also accepting the things you can’t change about the future? Practice existing between these two concepts today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Visualize your future success today without putting any expectations on yourself. Letting your mind wander freely through your potential plans is just what you need to help them materialize.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Stop worrying about what’s most lucrative or most pragmatic and start focusing on what makes you feel excited about life. You’ve got an opportunity to open a new door today.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Allow conversations to wander through all the deepest and darkest corners of your mind today. There’s no reason to keep things surface-level when life’s mysteries have put out their siren call.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) It’s easy to expend energy reading into other people’s actions or responses, but give yourself a break today. What others think is their business unless they make it yours.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, April 26, 2025. Being on top of your goals is great, but you don’t need to conquer the world today — or even your to-do list. Prioritize how to bring some healing to your mind, body, and spirit instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Get swept away in life’s romance today, whether that’s by flirting your way through a fun event or getting lost in a creative project ‘til you can’t keep your eyes open. Magic is all around you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The occasional day of bed-rotting isn’t a waste of time — it’s an important part of recharging your energetic batteries. Applaud yourself for doing absolutely nothing, even if it feels silly.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Sometimes inspiration flows most freely when you aren’t trying to force it. Open your mind and heart to whatever little sprinkles of magic the universe throws your way today.