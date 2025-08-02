Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, August 2

When the moon is in moody Scorpio, it always prompts deep emotional evaluation — so today you may have no other choice than to face what’s hiding in the shadows. Romance planet Venus squabbles with tough-love Saturn and delulu Neptune back to back, forcing you to face the more challenging aspects of your relationships head-on. Conversations could feel especially tense in the morning, so wait until midday to put all your feelings on the table.

Under this astrological weather, there’s no running from the truth. Use today’s cosmic reality check as fuel to address any underlying issues that exist between you and those you care about. Love isn’t easy, but it can sure be rewarding.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Family can be healing and triggering simultaneously, but they might be the mirror you need to see yourself clearly. What can you learn about yourself from your loved ones today?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Communication is the key to clarity, so step back and make sure you’re doing it right. Listening to what others have to say is just as important as sharing your own thoughts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When your list of responsibilities starts building up, it can be difficult to know where to start. What tiny steps can you take today to get some momentum flowing?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you didn’t have so many obligations, what would your heart want right now? Ignoring your desires will only lead to resentment, so do something to honor your joy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Tensions in your private life could make it feel like you’ve got no place to feel settled today. Remind yourself that you have the power to make a home out of wherever you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If there’s something you need to get off your chest, today’s a good day to spill the tea. Commit to no longer keeping your feelings bottled up inside.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you prioritizing your pleasure, or is that somehow getting lost in the shuffle? If you’re not feeling satisfied with yourself or a partner, it’s time to make some changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, August 2, 2025. If there are storms raging around you today, envision yourself as the quiet center of it. Find your pocket of peace in the chaos and don’t get swept up in the winds.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s difficult to be your free-spirited self when there’s something nagging at your spirit and holding you back. What do you need to let go of before you can truly soar?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Some relationships are clear-cut and easy to make sense of, but others can toe a blurry line indefinitely. Define what you need defined, then ride out the vibes from there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Are you feeling distracted from your goals today? Now’s a time to lock in and start making moves toward where you want to be, even if it feels like the finish line is a million miles away.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you’re open-minded enough, you can unlock an entirely new world of pleasure in your life right now. Work on letting go of shame today and replacing it with self-honesty.