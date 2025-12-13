Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 13

Let peace, love, and justice reign supreme! The moon spends the day in balance-seeking Libra, kicking off the weekend with a strong sense of equilibrium. In the afternoon, the moon sends a sweet kiss to Libra’s cosmic ruler Venus (the planet of romance and beauty), adding to the sweetness. Relationships can really flourish now, especially if you wear your heart on your sleeve.

With a Libra moon, there’s a deep desire for harmony — but there’s no shying away from the intensity today either. Intellectual planet Mercury will be vibing with transformational Pluto all through the day, giving your mind an extra sharp, investigative edge. It’s a time to embrace what’s raw and real, whether that means standing up for what’s right, fighting for what you want, or diving straight into the deep end of your feelings. No need to sugarcoat the truth.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The best types of relationships are the ones you trust to sail you through the storms. Give a little extra affection to the ride-or-dies today who have stuck by your side in all kinds of weather.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s room in your day to take care of yourself and pursue your goals with single-minded focus. Don’t worry too much about the clock.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Those butterflies in your stomach can mean so much more than puppy love. Embrace today’s whimsy and romance.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If your private life feels like a mess, it’ll be hard to hold it together in public today. Spend some time dealing with issues at home, whether they’re with your partner or roommates, or just a messy house.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) A conversation requires listening and sharing, so make sure you’re participating in both sides of that equation. Be honest with your feelings, but don’t let them color what you’re hearing from others.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) A balanced checkbook leads to a balanced mind… or something like that. Either way, ignoring money matters will only increase your stress, so deal with bills and budgeting before you make any Saturday night splurges.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re a lover at heart, and there’s no reason to hide that sweetness from the world today. If something or someone brings you joy, go out of your way to express your feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If something feels good, it doesn’t actually need to make sense. Let your intuition make some decisions for you today and don’t worry so much about what’s logical or practical.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) What’s better than feeling like you’re surrounded by people who get you? Connect with your crew today and show a little extra appreciation for the support and community they bring to your life.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) When you're doing what you love, success comes naturally. Find ways to mine true joy out of your work, and watch as new opportunities open up right in front of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The world is a vast and exciting place, and there are still so many mysteries you’ve yet to uncover. Let your imagination wander toward the unknown today.