Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 20

After the intensity of yesterday’s new moon, today’s energy feels refreshing. It’s the darkest weekend of the year, but there are new beginnings all around you. The moon is making its way through ambitious and hardworking Capricorn, and it’ll connect with motivated Mars in the morning, allowing you to start the day with an energizing boost of productivity. The early bird will certainly catch the worm and then some.

However, the sun will be clashing with hazy Neptune, casting a cosmic fog over everything that makes escapism look especially enticing. Beware of getting lost in your daydreams and losing track of time (or reality altogether). If you want to avoid the hangover, stick to your to-do list and try not to stray too far from what you’ve set out to accomplish.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your ambitions are grand, but the steps you take to bring them to fruition don't have to be. What’s one brick you can lay out today that’ll serve as a piece of the foundation of a future goal?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You can sit around and wait for life to get exciting, or you can grab it by the horns and blaze your own path. Break out of your comfort zone at least once today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) The best thing you can do to keep your heart soft and sweet is to ensure you’ve fortified it with the emotional boundaries it needs to feel safe. Know your limits and enforce them with love.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) When you think about your life right now, which relationships stand out as being the most meaningful? Do something today to invest in those bonds and let your loved ones know you care.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you’re in the mood to get work done, don’t let the feeling slip away. Take care of all those little things that have been haunting the outskirts of your to-do list.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Creative ideas have a life of their own, so if you don’t act on yours, they might make their way to someone else. If you’re struck with inspiration today, you’ll want to strike while the iron’s hot.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) ‘Tis the season of togetherness, so extend an olive branch to the people who you consider your safe space. Whether it’s your blood relatives or chosen family, reach out no matter how long it’s been.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, December 20, 2025. If you know something needs to be said, why not be the one to say it? Even a not-so-pleasant message will be received better when it’s delivered directly and spoken from the heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Money can get stressful during the holidays, but much less so when you’re on top of your finances. Get ahead of the game today and make sure you’re crystal clear on where your assets stand.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your birthday season kicks off tomorrow, so set yourself up for success. Lay out the groundwork for whatever goals you’d like to accomplish in the month ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Sometimes the best thing you can do to fix a situation is nothing at all. Practice saying less and doing less, and you might find that your stressors have a way of working themselves out on their own.