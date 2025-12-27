Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 27

The last weekend of 2025 kicks off with the moon entering firecracker cardinal sign Aries, lighting up everyone’s emotions hot and fast — all in the best way possible. Passion burns brightly. Some lunar squabbles with romantic Venus and testy Mars could bring up frustrations in relationships or roadblocks to your productivity, but it’s nothing a little creative problem-solving can’t fix.

The heart-on-your-sleeve energy of this Aries moon lends itself beautifully to the supportive connection between communicative planet Mercury and wounded-healer comet Chiron that’s happening today. Talking through your feelings as they arise can facilitate deep healing, so don’t run from sensitive topics. Putting your emotions into words can be the salve you need to soothe your mind.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Sharing your loftiest dreams aloud can feel vulnerable, but why not speak your desires into existence? It doesn’t matter if other people think you’re aiming too high. You’ll prove them wrong later.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s very little that a day of rest, relaxation, and battery recharge can’t fix right now. Clear your agenda of anything that’s not totally necessary and give yourself a chance to recover from the holiday mayhem.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) What’s better than rounding out the year with a sense of camaraderie? Attend a social event or community gathering where you can connect with people who make you feel seen and supported.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) How can you work through your imposter syndrome and get your heart to believe that you deserve everything you’ve earned? Check your insecurities at the door and fake it ‘til you make it if you have to.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Don’t think too hard about what your next moves are today. Practice trusting your impulses and being spontaneous instead of planning everything ahead. You might wind up somewhere a lot more exciting.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Listen to your heart today, even if it wants to throw a tantrum. You may not like every single one of your feelings, but they’re yours, so give them room to breathe instead of trying to hide them away.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You are the company you keep, so surround yourself with the people that make you feel most like yourself. Having good friends on your side makes it easier to be authentic.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You don’t have to accomplish everything, everywhere, all at once. Let go of the scarcity mindset around your time and energy and take things bit by bit. Small steps keep your goals sustainable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Inspiration will appear where your energy flows, so focus on the things that bring you joy and passion. Worrying all the time will only give your fears more power, so practice thinking of life as a glass-half-full situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Life is hitting hard today, but that simply gives you an opportunity to sit with your reality and process your feelings. If something triggers you, use that as a starting point for emotional investigation.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Talking about your fears can actually take away some of their power, so put everything on the table and get real about where you’re at.