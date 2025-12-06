Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 6

The moon is cuddled up in its home sign of Cancer all day, ringing in the weekend with a post-full-moon feeling of coziness. Snuggling up with something comforting — a favorite show, a nourishing meal, or your beloved pet — is exactly what this lunar energy calls for.

While the vibe today is gentle, there is strength and magic to be found in this softness. Mental planet Mercury forms a gorgeous trine with lucky Jupiter in the morning, expanding perspectives and sparking visionary ideas all weekend long. These two planets are activating commitment-oriented Saturn and dreamy Neptune too, giving you the imagination and work ethic necessary to bring your brightest ideas to life.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Do whatever you want today, but make sure it feels like home. The key to happiness today is to surround yourself with people and places that bring comfort — not chaos.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) What you need is a good heart-to-heart to set your mind at ease. Listen to what your loved ones have to say, as there may be a magic cure written between the lines.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you can’t splurge on yourself once in a while, what’s the point? Indulging in something luxurious doesn’t have to break the bank, so go find yourself a special treat.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your creativity knows no bounds, so don’t underestimate your ability to make magic. Trust your vision and move forward with confidence.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your memories are the key to unlocking new insights in the present moment. Clear your mind of distractions and focus on hindsight.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You have more influence than you realize. When you have something to say, people are likely to listen, so use your keen sense of discretion to choose your words carefully.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t listen to the people who tell you to keep your emotions separate from work. Your sensitivity is one of your greatest professional strengths, so invest your heart however you see fit.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) How can you change your life if you’re always playing it safe? Lock in on your goals, then get ready to blast through the perimeter of your comfort zone to make them happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If you’re feeling sensitive about something, chances are you’re not the only one. Set aside your insecurities and consider how the people around you might be interpreting the same situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Relationships can be complicated, but if they’re built with care, they’ll almost always be worth the ride. Let your compassion steer the ship.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) There are lots of ways to take care of yourself, but are you actively putting any of them into practice? Your healing journey can start right now if you take the first step.