Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 7

The moon dances into dreamy Pisces during the wee hours today, casting a haze of whimsy and fantasy over the whole weekend. But there are some storms brewing under the surface of this water sign’s seas right now, too.

Love planet Venus couples up with power-hungry Pluto in the morning, making relationships especially intense and romance extra torrid. Keeping things casual is easier said than done.

Beware of bravado in the afternoon, as a face-off between the sun and extravagant Jupiter could inflate some egos and cause over-the-top reactions. A little confidence boost is helpful, but avoid letting your prideful side run wild.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You have big dreams, but today, it’s easy to get caught up in all the little details. Your eyes may need some time to adjust before you can see your long-term visions clearly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) We’re living in a material world, but you know there’s more to life. Don’t get so distracted by shiny things that you lose sight of what’s important.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s tempting to give into an “I told you so” when you’re proven right, but is that what your relationships need right now? Bite your tongue before you boast.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Either spring into action and commit to tackling your to-do list or relinquish yourself to an indulgent day of bed-rotting. There’s no in-between today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your vision won’t always align with everyone else’s. Don’t let other people’s judgments sway your self-expression.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Professional and personal responsibilities are tugging you in opposite directions. Take things one step at a time — you’re only human.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your highest aspirations are within reach, but getting there requires some meticulous planning. You won’t be able to see your directions unless you zoom in on the map.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, December 7, 2024. Sometimes feelings get so big that they block what’s actually right in front of you. Use all of your senses today — not just your emotions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your urge to be right sometimes overpowers your ability to think clearly — so today, victory simply means not exploding on anyone. Keep your ey4e on the prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ve got a million things to do, but your fantasy world has other plans. Find a few moments to let your mind wander.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have what it takes to stand out from the crowd, and todayvyou’ll prove it. Setting trends might mean looking weird for a while — stick it out.