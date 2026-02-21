If you didn’t get enough romance on Valentine’s Day, consider this weekend your second chance, as it brings some of the sweetest and most sentimental astrology of the season. Early birds can catch the worm on Saturday, as the morning bodes well for productivity, physical activity, and general motivation levels. Whether you need to run errands, get some exercise, or map out your goals for the week ahead, get it out of the way now.

You’ll be glad you did, because once the moon settles into decadent and sensual Taurus in the afternoon, vibes are much more suited to pleasure. Cravings for lush indulgences are near impossible to ignore, so give into a desire or two. Dinner and a massage, anyone? Just be sure to be in bed at a reasonable time — whether for sleep or play — as emotions may get heavier during the late-night hours.

By morning, however, the clouds part. Sunday brings a rainbow of magic and romance, as amorous planet Venus dances with lucky planet Jupiter in a magnificent trine aspect all day long. Relationships, creative pursuits, and all things related to love will feel even sweeter — especially given that the moon is blowing kisses to both of these benefic planets throughout the day. Your heart and imagination are expanding, granting you the gift of finding beauty in everything.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re thinking a lot about worth and value this weekend, making you want to put your monetary resources toward investments that’ll bring you comfort and a sense of security. Whether your currency is cash or self-care, spend it on the things that make you feel good and replenish your energy. You’ll never regret treating yourself with love.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Wear your heart on your sleeve, as your emotions are what’ll most effectively connect you with the outside world this weekend. Everyone is always feeling something, whether they’re showing it or not, so have enough confidence in yourself to be able to share whatever you're going through, even when others aren’t. Doing so will spark up some meaningful conversations and like-minded connections.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A little time away from the spotlight is exactly what you need to recalibrate your goals and get your heart strings back in tune. Recharge your batteries this weekend and get clear on exactly where you’d like to direct your energy once they’re fully charged up and ready to rock. Your material goals will be most successful when they’re guided by your spiritual compass.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’ve been on a grind, so connecting with friends and enjoying some social time is exactly what you need to give your brain cells a break. Being around people who get your vibe and support your goals — even if they don’t necessarily think the same way as you — is one of the most inspiring things you can do for yourself. Welcome outside opinions with open arms. Your crew is there to help you grow.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your biggest and brightest goals are at the top of your mind this weekend, and while it may seem counterintuitive at first, the best path toward materializing them is to lean into your emotions. Suppressing feelings may be the norm in some circles, but you’ve got to detangle your under-the-surface fears, desires, and hang-ups if you want to get to the top.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Exploration is the spice of life, and you’re in the mood to dance outside your comfort zone this weekend. Grab a friend or two and ride your collective whims as far as they can take you this weekend. Ending up somewhere unexpected will gift you with a top-tier growth opportunity and an irreplaceable chance to bond.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Inner clarity will always manifest in your external endeavors, and this weekend brings a beautiful opportunity to clean house. Don’t beat around the bush when it comes to setting boundaries — just say what you mean and mean what you say. Even if it’s uncomfortable at first, you’ll eventually feel lighter, not to mention more you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) What if you stopped categorizing people into specific roles — lovers, friends, acquaintances, and coworkers — and simply saw your social landscape as a constellation of interesting perspectives? Spending quality time with select loved ones can spark more creativity, teach you new things, and inspire you to pursue what’s been sitting dormant in your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Meaningful moments of catharsis are flushing away the baggage that’s kept you feeling bogged down lately. Once you’ve dusted the cobwebs out of your heart and home, you’ll feel so much more functional, clear-minded, and ready to face your responsibilities. Getting into a routine is only helpful when it benefits your overall well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Somewhere between an intriguing glance and falling head-over-heels in love lies a beautifully inspiring sweet spot — one where romance is lighthearted, beauty is everywhere, and desire feels like butterflies in your stomach. What if you could find this mindset in every area of your life? Stop worrying about what’s next and practice savoring the magic of every moment.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) After an exhausting solar eclipse in your sign earlier this week, this weekend brings an opportunity for you to find your footing and process your emotions. The longer you sit with the truths that have been revealed to you, the clearer your next steps will become — especially if you create a space for yourself that’s conducive to growth and productivity. You’re building a brand new foundation.