The moon spends most of the day in fun-loving Sagittarius, putting everyone in a an outgoing mood that’s ideal for exploring new things, getting lost in philosophical banter, and generally making an adventure out of the day. An afternoon square with illusive Neptune can make you feel a little hazy, so save logistical tasks for another time. Instead, let wanderlust lead the way.

Later in the day, the moon enters Capricorn — a much better vibe for buckling down and getting productive, if needed. The rest of the evening is quiet and clear, so use this chill cosmic weather to your advantage.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The world is your oyster today, so go grab your pearls. How will you find your niche if you don’t take the opportunity to try as many new things as you can?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s OK if your feelings are complicated — isn’t that true for everyone? Instead of keeping your emotions to yourself, open up to someone you trust and talk it out.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Love doesn’t knock on your door everyday, so throw caution to the wind and let someone special know how much you care. There’s nothing more romantic than a little spontaneity.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The best plans always leave a little wiggle room for unexpected twists and turns. Let life surprise you today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Stop worrying about what needs to get done and be more spontaneous about following your heart. How can you bring a little more playfulness into your life today?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Everyone is carrying around some baggage from their past, so there’s no reason to feel bad about yours. Shake off the seriousness and practice being comfortable as you are.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) There are new connections and opportunities all around you, so long as you’re willing to step outside and take a look at your surroundings. Being present is the key.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, February 22, 2025. Everyone deserves a little treat sometimes — including you today, Scorpio. Life is full of pleasures, so why not indulge?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. There’s no reason to feel anything but optimism today.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you burn a candle from both ends, it won’t last very long, will it? Downtime is a natural part of productivity, so let yourself rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If an out-of-the-box invite comes your way today, why not say yes? Rolling with a new crew and immersing yourself in an unusual scene might bring just the inspiration boost you needed.