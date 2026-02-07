Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, February 7

The wee hours find the moon connecting with amorous Venus, making the whole morning one full of sugar, sweetness, and romance. It’s the perfect time to snuggle up close to a lover, write out Galentine cards for your pals, or simply enjoy some sweet dreams through your Saturday morning slumber.

By lunchtime, the moon takes a deep dive into moody and elusive Scorpio, so feelings will get more intense. You may be inclined to play your cards closer to your chest. Remember that you can express what’s on your mind without giving everything away. A little mystery is great, but you don’t have to keep your heart in a locked box.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Human connection can be beautiful and carefree — but it’s normal for it to have more layers than that. Revel in the lighthearted moments, and do your best to not resent the heavier ones. They’ll pass soon enough.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) When you treat yourself well, you set the example for everyone else in your life — and that energy will reverberate whether they see you changing your actions or not. Show up for yourself and others will show up too.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Nothing feels better than a waterfall of inspiration after a period of feeling dammed up. Enjoy the rush, just remember to put some discipline and structure behind your big ideas so you can put them into action.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) When you feel at ease with yourself, that’s when the good stuff starts clicking into place. Accepting your flaws will ultimately breed more strengths, and having compassion for yourself will teach others to do the same.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Open communication can lead to beautiful breakthroughs, so be willing to laugh, cry, and yap your heart out with the people you love. Vulnerability is surprisingly freeing.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) When you’ve taken care of you basic needs, it’s so much easier to loosen up and live in the present moment — and that’s exactly where you should be. How can you solidify that foundation and start moving forward?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Messes are plentiful, but there’s still beauty to be found in virtually everything. Celebrate all the little ways that life feels romantic — from a choir of birdsongs in the morning to the pink glow of a sunset in the evening.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, February 7, 2026. There are moments where your soul knows it’s in the right place at the right time. Listen to your heart today. What is it saying? Trust your intuition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When you’re surrounded by like-minded people who share your vision for the future, it feels like you can accomplish anything — and it’s probably true. Tune into the power of community and start making magic.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You know who you are and what you’re good at, so go ahead and show off a little bit. It’s OK to toot your own horn, play up your talents, and celebrate your own wins. Your confidence inspires others to level up their game, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If you’re feeling jazzed about something, don’t keep it bottled up. Excitement sparks adventure, and you never know what you’ll find.