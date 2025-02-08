Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, February 8

The moon enters cozy and compassionate Cancer in the early morning but squares off with romantic Venus a few hours later. As a result, misunderstandings with a loved one could bum you out during the first half of the day. Manage your expectations and find ways to emotionally connect, even if a disagreement temporarily throws you off course.

The rest of the day is relatively chill on the planetary front, making it a good evening to take it easy, prioritize self-care, and do things that make you feel warm and fuzzy. You deserve it.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Close-to-home squabbles could make the morning frustrating, but it’s nothing that some chill downtime can’t fix. Cuddle up with someone you love and soothe your worries.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Plenty of problems can be solved with an honest heart-to-heart. Focus on putting your feelings into words and watch as your world blossoms.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Money can’t buy happiness — and anyway, some of the best things in life are free. Spend today finding ways to pamper yourself without breaking the bank.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re wearing a bunch of emotions on your sleeve today. Give yourself space to work through your feelings, and you’ll find inspiration or connection.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Are you getting the rest you need? Or are you running on the last drops of an out-of-juice battery? Quiet your mind so you can hear what your body is trying to tell you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Few things are as healing as quality time with your friends. It’s sometimes tempting to close yourself off, but make an effort today to connect with the people you care about.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Is your heart really in the work that you’re doing? Consider ways your career path could better align with your values and reflect your soul.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, February 8, 2025. Get comfortable spending time outside of your comfort zone. Today’s a day to say yes to adventures and find ways to make brand-new places feel like home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Even the most happy-go-lucky people have a little emotional baggage to carry around, and yours might be hard to ignore today. Let your feelings present themselves without shame.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your closest relationships should feel like an emotional safe space, not a battlefield. How can you soften your heart and create more peace with those you love?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Self-care works best when it’s a regular part of your routine, not a freak occurrence. How can you get in the habit of doing nice things for yourself?

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) What’s life without a little whimsy? Connect with your inner child today by embracing creativity, playfulness, and all the things that bring you joy — just because.

