Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 10

The moon is in peace-loving and harmony-seeking Libra today, but finding that equilibrium will require a bit of a balancing act. The moon is caught up in a powerful T-square with expansive Jupiter, assertive Mars, romantic Venus, and the confidence-boosting sun all at once — so some serious tensions are rippling through the energetic atmosphere.

Collectively, you may find that syncing your emotions up with everything else you’ve got going on at the moment is tougher than usual. Your objectives and desires are clear, but insecurities or hurt feelings could make you second-guess your current trajectory. Work through whatever comes up so you can get back on the road.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) It’s hard to get everything right in relationships — pleasing other people while also honoring your own needs is easier said than done. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of showing up for others, slow down.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The best life hacks or productivity tips are less likely to be found in a self-help book, and more likely to be discovered through trial and error. Try new things, stick with what works, and ditch what doesn’t.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all just run around following our whims and passions every day? Though life’s responsibilities do require some maintenance, make sure to carve out some time for fun today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Are you looking for yourself in other people, or maybe just spending too long staring at your own reflection? Take some time to feel into the core of what makes you you. Nobody else’s story is quite the same as yours.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you’re caught up in your thoughts, sometimes the best thing to do is distract yourself with someone else’s. Let the people around you do more of the talking today, and give yourself the chance to simply listen.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re fueled by big dreams, but as you well know, every goal requires practical planning. What are some grounded first steps you can take today?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) It’s an unnerving feeling to look in the mirror and feel unclear about who’s looking back at you. When you strip away all the baggage — your job, your past, your reputation — who are you at this very moment in time?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, January 10, 2026. There’s plenty of chatter happening around you, but you don’t have to tune into every frequency. The power of silence, stillness, and solitude might be better suited for your vibe today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Focus on untangling whatever knots are getting in the way of your friendships right now. Balancing the needs of multiple people is never easy, but if you work thoughtfully, you can get past almost any obstacle.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re plagued by self-doubt today, but trust in your ability to move forward successfully. There are very few things you can’t achieve when you actually put your mind to it.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Whether it’s logistical issues or deep-seated fears getting in the way, chasing lofty aspirations can be a challenge — but those castles in the sky are yours for the taking. Let’s go.