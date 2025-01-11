Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 11

The moon spends most of today in duality-loving Gemini, giving everyone a more multifaceted view of their emotions and the unyielding urge to yap. Get your tasks done during the day, because by the time dinner hours roll around, the moon will square off with illusive Neptune and then go void-of-course. It’ll be hard to be productive, so let yourself enjoy a lazy and low-pressure night if you can.

Later in the evening, the moon enters its home sign of Cancer, making vibes extra cuddly. Enjoy a cozy night in or have some late-night heart to hearts.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Get your important conversations out of the way early in the day, because the evening is made for whispering sweet nothings. Keep your thoughts fanciful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Money comes and goes, but your creativity is abundant without limit. There’s no reason to stress about finances today when you can come up with solutions instead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t put too much pressure on yourself today. All you can do is your best, so shove other people’s expectations aside and focus on authentically being you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a sleepy Saturday in your world, so if you have the luxury to keep things laid back, make it happen. Daydreaming is better than doing today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Socializing doesn’t need to have a purpose. Let go of the need to network today and just enjoy the feeling of belonging that comes from connecting with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your career is keeping you busy, but today calls for a well-deserved break. Shut off your work brain and let yourself chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Visions of faraway places and mysterious faces are filling your head today. Allow yourself to explore the outer reaches of your imagination and see what manifests.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, January 11, 2025. Enforcing boundaries might feel exhausting today, but that doesn’t mean you should get walked all over. Protect your peace by avoiding those who cross your lines.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) No one is in the right 100% of the time. How can you step back from your own biases and look at your relationship dynamics from another person’s point of view?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s more to life than being productive. If you don’t get to everything on your to-do list today, this is your reminder that tomorrow’s a new day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your mind is abuzz with creative thoughts, but don’t pressure yourself to execute them all at once. Let your inspiration slow-burn and see which flames stay lit.