Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 17

The moon is in pragmatic and prudent Capricorn all day, amplifying this cardinal earth sign’s no-nonsense energy as we reach the final days of Capricorn season and prepare for tomorrow’s new moon. While this luminary is flying solo for most of the day, the sparkling sun and romantic Venus will be vibing with a slew of outer planets, bringing discipline, imagination, and forward-thinking vibes to everyone’s plans. Take a calculated risk and trust your instinct.

Tomorrow’s Capricorn new moon is currently buffering, and today begins with every single personal planet in Capricorn’s cosmic realm. But eventually, lover Venus breaks the mold as it enters airy and eccentric Aquarius, bringing out everyone’s rebellious streak and inspiring a desire for less conventional connections. Keep your feet on the ground, but let your freak flag fly regardless.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Networking is the key to success right now. Use your social skills to charm the right people and connect with potential collaborators.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Following your heart toward greener pastures isn’t just good for the soul; it can be a lucrative move, too. What’s sparking your desire to learn more about the world?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you don’t know yourself deeply, how do you expect to reach the glittering heights that you’re aiming for? Your new mantra: “As above, so below.” Start clearing out the internal clutter.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Knowing people under the light of day is one thing, but everyone’s different in the shadows. Learn to see what lies beneath the surface of the people closest to you and watch your relationships transform.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re booked and busy as usual, but if there’s someone or something you want to make time for, remember that you’ve got the power to do so. You’re ultimately in charge of your own time, so use it wisely.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Some leisure time here and there isn’t optional — it’s a necessary part of recharging your batteries so you can keep up with your grind. You don’t have to be productive every second of the day.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) When your space is cleared of clutter, you’ll be able to invite so much more creativity into your life. Surrounding yourself with some tidiness and order will allow inspiration to flow through you without any roadblocks.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you keep your true feelings bottled up for too long, they’ll eventually find their way out. Find a way to put your emotions into words and open up to the people closest to you. If they love you, they’ll listen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Sometimes all you really need is an outside perspective on your problems. Instead of spiraling in your own mess all alone, seek some guidance from someone uninvolved in the situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) There’s more to life than pleasure and you know it — but that doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to indulge every once in a while. Get clear on what you want and treat yourself to something good along the way.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may not be able to put your finger on the new energy that’s brewing within you now, but you know it’s there, and that’s what’s important. Your mystery is part of what makes you such a magical being.