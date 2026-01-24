Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 24

The moon spends the day in fiery Aries, giving emotions a feisty and impulsive edge. Don’t overthink it today — just do it — and if you need to get anything serious accomplished, doing so in the morning is your best bet. You may want to rein in your actions and reactions just a little during the afternoon, as a square-off with excess-loving Jupiter could exaggerate your intentions, for better or worse. Either way, this hot-to-the-touch Aries energy cools down just as quickly as it burns, so no harm, no foul.

After the moon’s afternoon squabble with Jupiter, it goes void-of-course until tomorrow morning — meaning the remainder of the evening is better suited for lighthearted and laid-back activities than anything overly consequential. Set work aside on this fine Saturday night and simply enjoy the moment.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re like a firecracker — because when you’re lit up, it’s an incredible sight, but the sparks won’t last if they burn all at once. If you’ve spent your energy today, don’t worry about putting on a big show.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Trying to figure out what your dreams are telling you can be frustrating. Think of your subconscious as a foreign language instead, and you might approach cracking its code a little differently.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Getting friends together can put pressure on you to entertain, but what if you freed yourself of that responsibility? Building community takes a village, so trust that everyone involved will bring something to the table.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you need to catch up on professional tasks from the prior week, use this morning’s motivation to make it happen. Then take a break to clear your head. You can reassess your next moves without making them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) A million ideas are racing through your mind, so find a balance between recklessly acting on all of them and hitting creativity paralysis. Instead of making moves, sit back and weigh the pros and cons of each possible endeavor.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Love is messy and complicated, but that doesn’t mean you need to untangle any of it or tidy it up. Accepting the unwieldy nature of emotions today will save you a lot of needless stress and effort.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) It takes two to tango in a relationship, so if you’re doing all the heavy lifting, it might be time to sit back and see which way the dominoes topple. When you have to divide your attention, does your partner pick up the slack?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, January 24, 2026. Good sleep, green smoothies, and morning yoga are great, but there are countless ways to prioritize your wellness. Instead of doing a million things to improve your health or boost your vibes, try doing less. Chill time is priceless.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may be feeling inspired (or perhaps fully sprung) by a recent crush or chance encounter. Either way, use these heart-eyed feelings to fuel your growth and focus on evolving into your best self.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Go where you feel safe and secure today. Exploring new places and seeing new faces is nice, but sometimes cuddling up in a cozy, more familiar space is what your heart needs to thrive.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Not all conversations have to change the world. Witty bits and silly banter — whether with longtime besties or random acquaintances — can be the ideal form of connection. It may even be surprisingly insightful, too.