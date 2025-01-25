Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 25

With the moon in party-hardy Sagittarius all day, this Saturday is a time for celebration. Beware of morning frustrations, as a lunar square with overly-serious Saturn could cause impatience or difficulty with emotional expression. However, tensions promise to dissipate as the day goes on.

A beautiful trine between love and sex planets Venus and Mars will send red-hot sparks rippling through the evening, bathing the whole rest of the weekend in hearts, flowers, and chocolate candies. Think of tonight as a Valentine’s Day appetizer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Adventure comes in many forms, and today you’re milking life for all the excitement it has to offer. Say yes to the invitations and energy that come your way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Boundaries won’t do you any good unless you make them known to the people who matter. There’s no better time to put your truth on the table. Honor your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Hold hands with someone you love today and tell them how much they mean to you. Life is short, so why keep all those compliments and warm feelings to yourself?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s no reason to choose between being free-spirited and responsible. Why not both? Stack your schedule today in a way that leaves room for spontaneity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’ve got stars in your eyes today, so fix your gaze on something that’s fun to look at. Following your excitement is exactly what you need to heal your heart today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s the perfect day to cozy up to those you love. Have a cuddly movie night at home with a partner or gather with your besties in an intimate setting for some group heart-to-hearts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It doesn’t matter how busy you are — there’s always time for love. Accept some loving acts of service from others and put your feelings of gratitude into words.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Pleasure is your right today, so don’t deny yourself a single indulgence. Do the things that make you feel good with the people that light a fire in your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Let your heart take the lead today, because your feelings are likely to steer you in the right direction. Leaning into your softer side is the power move you didn’t know you needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How can you share your thoughts and feelings in a way that doesn’t require words? Show your love by pouring your heart into a playlist or sharing a book rec.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Socialize today, but don’t get so distracted that you can't slow down and smell the flowers. Being patient and present will spark joy while inspiring everyone around you.