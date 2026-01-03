Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 3

It’s the first weekend of 2026 and it’s promising all sorts of cosmic excitement, as the year’s first full moon peaks during the early hours of the morning. Rising in strong yet sensitive Cancer, this lunation — also dubbed the Wolf Moon — brings emotions to a cathartic climax, breaking open all the feelings that you’ve stored deep inside of yourself and infusing your material goals with a little more heart. Think through your New Years’ intentions and consider how you can propel them forward in a way that feels fully in line with your values and passions.

Big ideas start blossoming by the afternoon, and feelings begin to click into place. If you’re willing to get down to business and put in the work, you could make some serious strides on your current plans. Embrace the day’s energetic ebbs and flows.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Hanging onto too much baggage from your past can really weigh you down. You can run fast, but you can’t escape your memories, so it’s time to break free.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Human connection is nothing without emotion, so instead of keeping your feelings bottled up inside, express what’s on your heart. Building closeness with others requires a little bit of vulnerability.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s a new year, and focusing on increasing your prosperity and inviting in more abundance is your vibe under this full moon. What mentality do you have that’s keeping you from being more open to receiving?

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Emotional tides are high and the waves of your feelings are swelling. Your instinct may be to close off and protect your sensitive heart, but shedding fear and showing vulnerability will bring the connection you need.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) There’s lots of processing happening behind the scenes, so if it feels like you’re shedding some kind of skin, trust yourself to know what’s next. There’s no rulebook in this life, so make up your own.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you can’t trust the people around you to support your goals, then what’s the point of keeping them around? You are the company you keep in many ways, so seek out high-vibrational connections.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t get so caught up in work that you start neglecting your personal life. If you need to, tie up some loose ends on a professional matter so you can focus your energy on what’s in front of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) New year, new you — and new ways of looking at life, too. Just because something felt true to you yesterday doesn’t mean it still resonates today, so don’t be afraid to change your opinion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A little bit of emotional processing can take you a long way, so instead of pushing away unpleasant feelings today, try to work through them. You’ll feel so much lighter once you’ve faced what’s beneath the surface.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Who can you turn to when you need to let your guard down? Having a safe space for processing emotions is vital to your success, so tap the people in your life who can provide that.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If your schedule is overly packed and rigid, how can you find time and space for whimsy? Set some time aside to simply feel your feelings and follow your heart. Your inner self needs room to breathe.