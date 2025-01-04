Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 4

Welcome to the first weekend of 2025! The moon spends the day in fanciful and feelings-forward Pisces, which can send even the most pragmatic people into a fantasy world. But productive vibes prevail nonetheless, as the moon connects with responsible Saturn in the morning, so get on that grind.

In the late afternoon, the sun in down-to-business Capricorn also blows a kiss to Saturn, making it even easier to tackle challenging tasks.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s a lot that can get done in your head if you give yourself enough alone time to work things out. Being productive doesn’t necessarily mean looking busy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Setting boundaries doesn’t have to be scary. If you find yourself getting sucked into friendship drama, focus on protecting your energy gently and quietly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If work tasks are spilling into the weekend, procrastination will only make it more frustrating. Today is your day to catch up and come out on top.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Intentionally changing your scenery or seeking out a brand-new experience might be the energy shift you need. How can you alter your point of view today?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’ve got plenty of room in your Leonine heart, but not everyone deserves an all-access pass. Find ways to protect your energy without closing yourself off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relationships take work, so put in a little extra effort today and watch your closest connections take on new life. Simply showing people you care makes all the difference.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Make some coffee, grab your to-do list, and get to slaying. If you put your mind to it, today can be the efficient moment you needed to belatedly kick off your New Year’s goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, January 4, 2025. If you want more space in your life for fun and leisure, you need to make it yourself. Intentionally set aside time today for creativity, romance, and hobbies.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If your surroundings are a mess, your state of mind may not feel much better. Do some chores or tackle some home improvement projects, and watch your mood shift.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your words have more power than you think today, so wield them wisely. People will take you seriously when you say what needs to be said.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Challenge yourself to reel in your spending — because you know money can’t buy happiness anyway. Find ways to indulge with your heart instead of your wallet.