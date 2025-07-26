Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, July 26

The moon is in detail-oriented Virgo today, making it a fabulous time to catch up on chores or otherwise tidy up your life. It’ll blow a kiss to lucky planet Jupiter in the morning, casting a beautiful glow over the whole day ahead. This bodes well for abundance, social connections, creativity, and general good fortune. Believe in your ability to make magic.

The skies are clear of any planetary drama through the rest of the day, so enjoy the chill vibes and prioritize protecting your peace. This is your chance to restore some order after a hectic week.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Jump into productivity mode today. Whatever responsibilities you decide to tackle will be checked off your to-do list with as much ease as waving a magic wand.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Pleasure is your destiny today, so decline any offers that don’t actually align with your true desires. Try to let go of your stresses and focus on simply having fun.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your heart has more space to fill than you realize. Feel things a little deeper and love a little harder today, just because you can.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Take a walk around your neighborhood and take note of something magical or interesting on every block. You don’t have to go far to find the beauty in things.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Look at yourself in the mirror and repeat your favorite abundance affirmations today. Money is like energy and you can pull its flow in your direction.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) It feels good to be part of something bigger than yourself. Pour your heart into something meaningful today — whether that’s art, love, or a social cause.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your intuition is taking the wheel today, and you can trust that it’ll take you in the right direction. Wipe away any specks of anxiety and roll with your gut feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, July 26, 2025. Sometimes you have to get lost in the crowd in order to find yourself. Instead of worrying about your own reflection, immerse yourself in the people around you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your passions are becoming clear and success is yours for the taking — but you have to strike while the iron’s hot. Trust your vision and follow your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The world is your oyster today if you can embrace the limitless nature of your thoughts. Break through those mental barriers and expand your perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When’s the last time you softened your heart and allowed yourself to simply receive? Let your guard down today and see what gifts life ends up giving you.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Get out of your own head and share your thoughts with someone else. Connection is key today.