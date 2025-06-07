Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, June 7

The moon spends the whole weekend in moody Scorpio, so deep feelings and mysterious thoughts are coming in hot. A lunar square-off with power-hungry Pluto during the wee hours could intensify emotions through the early morning, or potentially cause some stressful dreams that jolt you awake.

But don’t let this cosmic clash throw you off. The rest of the day is relatively chill, giving you a chance to calm your nervous system and get yourself regulated. Scorpio energy loves discovering hidden things, so welcome whatever bubbles up to the surface.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’ve got a chance to peek behind the veil today and see what’s really happening inside that heart of yours. Where do you need to loosen or strengthen your boundaries?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You may feel confident that doing something yourself means doing it right, but it’s OK to ask for help sometimes, too. Working together gets it done twice as fast.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Minimize the number of hours per day you spend doing anything you don’t wholeheartedly want to do. Time is valuable and you deserve to spend yours on what you love.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The world is a stage and you’re the star of the show. Channel some main character energy and embrace all of life’s whimsy, weirdness, and wonder today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Familial bonds can be complicated and simple at the same time, and that’s what makes them special. Pull your closest people a little closer today, even if they’re driving you crazy.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) What do you need to get off your chest today? Putting your feelings into words is not a small ask nor an easy task, but you might want to give it a try.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t deny yourself pleasure by overthinking. Sometimes a nice thing is just a nice thing, no additional context needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, June 7, 2025. Have you been running from your own truth? Your heart is revealing itself to you today, so take a good look and own what you find.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It’s like something is buzzing in your ear today, but you can’t quite figure out the source of the sound. Some things are better observed peripherally than head-on.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It might feel like you’re lost in a crowd today, whether you’re in the thick of a bustling event or just scrolling through an endless sea of opinions. How can you center yourself?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s easy to get protective over your reputation, but don’t be hung up on what other people think. You know what you bring to the table.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) When’s the last time you questioned your own beliefs? Dive into your personal philosophies today and see which ideas no longer resonate.